Europe Online Language Learning Market to be Worth $8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Europe Online Language Learning Market by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Country - Forecast to 2030,’ the Europe Online Language Learning Market is projected to reach $8.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Online language learning (OLL) involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. Online language learning can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. It involves accessing language learning materials, interactive exercises, virtual classrooms, and communication tools over the Internet. Students widely adopt online language learning courses to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education. OLL platforms offer features such as language proficiency assessments, progress tracking, and interactive communication with tutors or fellow learners.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in e-learning, the availability of cost-effective online language learning apps, and the growing need for cross-border communication due to globalization. Additionally, the increasing preference for multilingual employees among multinational companies and the growing popularity of transnational education (TNE) are expected to create significant market growth opportunities.

However, data security & privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the lack of trained professionals to teach languages is a major challenge for the players in this market. Flexible pricing structures, wearable technologies, and e-learning are prominent trends in the Europe online language learning market.

The Europe online language learning market is segmented based on learning mode (self-learning apps and tutoring), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Other Languages), end user (individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, corporate learners), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on learning mode, the Europe online language learning market is broadly segmented into self-learning apps and tutoring. In 2023, the self-learning apps segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for language learning apps across mobile devices and computers, the rising preference for self-paced learning, and technological advancements that enable the creation of media-based language learning materials, such as texts, pictures, animation, audio, and video, to enhance student engagement. Moreover, the self-learning apps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the Europe online language learning market is broadly segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2023, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of diverse language learning methods, such as online interactive language learning games, printed language learning flashcards, printable language alphabet worksheets, and language books and stories. Furthermore, the growing availability of online language learning programs for children, offering a lively and comfortable environment, drives the growth of this segment. Moreover, the <18 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on language, the Europe online language learning market is broadly segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2023, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to globalization, the dominance of English as the international language of business, and the growing emphasis on English proficiency in higher education. However, the Mandarin language segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Europe online language learning market is broadly segmented into individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners. In 2023, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of smartphones, availability of various language options and proficiency levels in online platforms, growing demand for language skills in professional settings, and rising interest in travel and cultural exploration. Moreover, the individual learners segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the Europe online language learning market is segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Turkey, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe online language learning market. The large market share of Germany is mainly attributed to government support for education and lifelong learning, growing emphasis on English language learning in educational institutions, the country's large population base of language learners, advancements in technology and digital infrastructure, and the growing international student population. Moreover, Germany is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last few years. The key players operating in the Europe online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babble GmbH (Germany), Busuu Limited (U.K.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited), Mango Languages (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.).

