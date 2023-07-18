DIVVI Launches Capital Raise on FrontFundr to Revolutionize Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVVI, an AI-based advertising technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its capital raise campaign on FrontFundr, a leading investment platform. With a vision to bring about transformative change in the advertising industry, DIVVI aims to bridge the gap between advertisers and their audiences through innovative and responsible AI-powered advertising solutions.

"We see advertisements everyday. But we can hardly notice any change. Change is necessary, and we believe it's time for it," says Gabriel Bone, Co-Founder of DIVVI.

DIVVI introduces a dynamic digital display platform that offers seamless advertising experiences. The platform operates as an agnostic ecosystem, allowing businesses, brands, and marketing agencies to engage in advertising initiatives through a self-serve web application. DIVVI's revenue generation comes from programmatic Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and an SSP suite, ensuring customizable campaigns and flexibility in advertising strategies.

By leveraging digital screens within ride-share vehicles, DIVVI provides advertisers with access to anonymized and accurate audience data, including facial attributes, expressions, age, gender, and location. This enables highly targeted and personalized advertisements while ensuring audience privacy. DIVVI's solution also offers audiences the option to engage with ads through QR codes, fostering trust and relevance without compromising personal information.

Investment Highlights:

Ready for Scale: DIVVI has a revenue-sharing model in place, facilitating cost-effective market entry and preparing the company for rapid expansion. DIVVI has gained significant traction with a strong and growing user base of 250 active users per month. Extensive Driver Network: With over 250,000 drivers in Canada and over 27 million monthly trips in the Greater Toronto Area alone, DIVVI has a robust network to facilitate widespread advertising reach. The platform's appeal lies in its driver program, attracting drivers who install digital screens in their vehicles to earn extra revenue and receive higher ratings. AI-Powered Advertising Platform: DIVVI's platform utilizes AI for ethical and responsible data handling, ensuring privacy and security while delivering precise audience insights. Advertisers have experienced success with DIVVI, benefiting from higher engagement rates and improved campaign performance. Market Alignment: The digital out-of-home (DOOH) market in Canada sees over $13 billion in ad spend annually, with an average cost per thousand impressions (CPM) of $10. DIVVI's AI model for DOOH is recognized as the top-ranked model in its category, providing a competitive advantage in the industry.

DIVVI plans to raise a total of $1.5 million to optimize operational expenses, invest in tech stacks, and drive growth initiatives. The funds will be allocated to enhance the company's cloud infrastructure, LTE connectivity, and professional platform development. With a focus on capital and growth investment, DIVVI aims to strengthen its market position and expand its reach in the digital advertising industry.

"We are excited to partner with DIVVI in their mission to transform the digital advertising landscape. Through this collaboration, we can empower investors to participate in innovative ventures that have the potential to shape the future," says Peter-Paul van Hoeken, CEO of FrontFundr.

The minimum amount to invest in the future of out-of-home advertising is just $500 CAD.



Invest today at https://www.frontfundr.com/divvi

Details of the offering can be found in the offering document at www.frontfundr.com/divvi. This communication is for informational purposes only.



About FrontFundr



FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. With a community of over 30,000 users, FrontFundr gives everyday investors the chance to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows Canadians to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250.

