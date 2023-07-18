United States Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Worth USD 1,634.9 Million by 2027 | With 14.77% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled "the United States Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size , 2023-2027" the market is predicted to reach USD 1,634.9 million by the end of 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.77% from 2023 to 2027 due to increasing demand for low-cost satellite programs. In 2019, the market was valued at USD 482.4 million. The report categorizes the market by type (partially reusable and fully reusable), stage (single-stage and multi-stage), and orbit type (low Earth orbit and geosynchronous transfer orbit).

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005

List of Key Players Profiled in the United States Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Report:

ArianeGroup (Paris, France)

Blue Origin LLC (Washington, the U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Maryland, the U.S.)

Master Space Systems (California, the U.S.)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (Washington, the U.S.)

Rocket Labs USA (California, the U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) (California, the U.S.)

The Boeing Company (Illinois, the U.S.)

The Spaceship Company (California, the U.S.)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) (Colorado, the U. S.)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2027 Forecast CAGR 14.77% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,634.9 Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 482.4 Billion Historical Data 2016-2028 No. of Pages 95 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type Analysis

By Stage Analysis

By Orbit Type Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa U.S. Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Growth Drivers Rising Modernization Programs for Launch Systems and Components to Boost Growth Increasing Usage of Low Earth Orbit for Internet Connectivity to Propel Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005

A reusable launch vehicle (RLV) is a type of vehicle that can help a satellite or payload lift off into space. The vehicle makes use of several modern concepts and its ultimate aim is to reduce the massive costs that are incurred for launching satellites. The RLV has the ability to recover and re-use all components of the system. Recent advances in RLV by private as well as government space organizations such as NASA will have a massive impact on the growth of the US reusable launch vehicle market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in this market, coupled with the increasing adoption of reusable vehicles by companies such as Tesla (SpaceX), will bode well for the growth of the regional market in the foreseeable future.

Delays in Proposed Satellite Launches during the Covid-19 Pandemic to have a Negative Impact on the Market

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on several industries across the world. As most businesses have been compelled to shut down, it has become difficult to operate in a constrained environment. The rising Covid-19 cases in the United States, has not only affected the economy, but has also resulted in an increase in the unemployment rate. Several companies had lined up respective space launches in the year 2020, but with limited manpower and confined budgets, these satellite programs have been delayed.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies in the United States

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In April 2020, Masten Space announced that it has signed a contract with the US Air Force. The company announced that this contract is part of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Through this contract, the company will be developing a reusable rocket-powered landing craft. This contract will not just be beneficial for the company, but also for the regional market. Increasing number of company collaborations will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005

Presence of Several Large Scale Regional Companies to Aid Growth

The United States is a hub for several large-scale space organizations that have made their presence felt across the globe. The region is home to a few revolutionary space organizations, including NASA and Tesla’s SpaceX. Tesla has single-handedly taken the space sector to a new level altogether. The company has completely redefined the perspective of satellite systems with an array of reusable launch vehicles. It has successfully launched several space satellites and with an impressive range of technical disposal, the company has had a massive impact on the US reusable launch vehicle market in the past few years.

A reusable launch vehicle is a rocket that is designed to be launched and recovered multiple times, as opposed to traditional rockets that are launched once and then discarded. The US is a major player in the reusable launch vehicle market, with companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing developing and launching reusable rockets. Reusable launch vehicles have the potential to significantly reduce the cost of space launches, as they can be reused multiple times. Additionally, reusable rockets can potentially increase the frequency of launches, which could accelerate the pace of space exploration and research.

Report Coverage

The report covers the market by type, stage, and orbit type, and provides insights into the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market. Additionally, the report analyzes the competitive landscape of the US reusable launch vehicle market, with a detailed profile of the major players operating in the market. Overall, the report provides a holistic view of the US reusable launch vehicle market, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions about their investments and strategies.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

The U.S. Reusable Vehicle Launch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Partially Reusable Launch Vehicle Fully Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage Single Stage Multi Stage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Orbit Type Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2019) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) ArianeGroup Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/us-reusable-launch-vehicle-market-102005

Key Industry Development

August 2020: Space Exploration Technologies Corp. announced that it has received a contract worth USD 316 million for Falcon Heavy launch by the U.S. air force

Read Related Insights:

Small Satellite Market Size to Hit USD 12.02 Billion by 2029 | Small Satellite Industry CAGR 11.53%

Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market Size Hit USD 1,527.7 Million by 2029 | Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Industry CAGR 7.15%

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market to Worth USD 56.74 Billion by 2029 | With 9.54% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com