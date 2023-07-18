Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

DENVER, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., will be releasing second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 4:30pm ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.flyfrontier.com.

An archive of the call will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 125 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

