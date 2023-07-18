Thin Wafer Market revenue to hit USD 25 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thin wafer market size is projected to expand at ~13% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 25 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 12 billion in the year 2022.



The growth of the market is attributed to the growing amount of generated data. Around 327 million terabytes of data are produced every day. One reason for the increased demand for thin slices is the growing amount of data being generated.

Thin slices are needed to make microprocessors, memory chips, and other electrical devices that process and store data. Thinner cards allow manufacturers to create smaller, more energy-efficient devices that are better suited to processing large amounts of data. In addition, it is estimated that the increase in energy consumption will increase the demand for thin disks. Total end use electricity consumption in the United States increased by 2.6% in 2022 compared to 2021. As a result, the thin wafer market is expected to grow. Electronic devices made of thin plates consume less power during operation than devices made of thicker plates. Because the smaller dimensions of the transistors and other parts of the thin circuit board, the switching times can be accelerated and power consumption reduced.





Growing Adoption of Smartphones across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Around 85% of the world's population will own a smartphone by 2023, when there will be around 5 billion users worldwide. The microprocessors that make up the "brains" of cell phones are built on thin boards. The small size of thin circuit board components enables the development of high-performance processors that fit into the limited space of smartphones. There are approximately 7,999 data centers worldwide. Approximately 32% reside in data centers across the United States. This increases the demand for thin slices. Advanced data center cooling techniques, including the manufacture of heat sinks and thermally conductive materials, are achieved using thin wafers. Because of the high temperatures these structures generate, the performance and reliability of computing components in data centers must be maintained. Between 2012 and 2019, the adoption rate of LEDs in the global lighting industry has increased, and by 2025, the penetration of is expected to reach nearly 75%. Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which are used in various lighting applications, are also manufactured on thin wafers. This increases the demand for thin slices.

Growing investments in research and development to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The thin wafer market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops, and investments in research and development. The smartphone adoption rate reached about 73% in 2021 and is expected to reach about 83% in Asia-Pacific by 2025. In addition, about 61% of mobile subscribers are expected to be there in the same year. In addition, the solar energy market is also growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific owing to significant investments in solar energy infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan and India. Thin wafers are required for the production of solar cells, which are in high demand due to the growing demand for solar energy. In addition, many countries in Asia-Pacific, including China and India, have introduced favorable government policies to support the expansion of the solar and electronics industries. Demand for thin wafers is fueled by these regulations, which encourage companies to spend money on infrastructure and new technologies.

Growing Cancer Cases to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The thin wafer market in the North America region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles also drives the demand for thin wafers. EVs rely heavily on advanced semiconductor devices for power electronics, battery management systems, and other components that require thin wafer technology. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the sales of electric cars in the United States reached a record high in 2020, with more than 320,000 electric cars sold, representing a growth rate of 140% compared to 2019. The proliferation of IoT devices and the deployment of 5G networks contribute to the demand for thin wafers. These technologies require high-performance and compact semiconductor components that can be achieved through thin wafer manufacturing processes. Ongoing research and development efforts in the semiconductor industry drive innovations in thin wafer technology. Companies are investing in developing new materials, manufacturing processes, and equipment to further improve the performance and quality of thin wafers.

Amongst these segments, the LEDs segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the growing production of LEDs. While many countries began phasing out incandescent lamps more than a decade ago, many are now beginning to do the same for fluorescent lamps, making LEDs the dominant lighting technology. LED technology is used in over 49% of the global lighting market. Therefore, the demand for thin slices in this segment is growing. LEDs are often made from thin wafers composed of materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) or gallium nitride (GaN).These wafers are used to make the semiconductor layers of the LED, which are then cut into small chips. LED performance can be affected by board thickness. LEDs made with thin sheets can be more efficient and brighter. As a result, less energy is lost as heat and better heat dissipation is possible thanks to thinner plates. In addition, using thinner wafers such as GaN or SiC can improve the performance of power components in LEDs, including switching speed, thermal conductivity and fault resistance.

Amongst these three segments, the 300mm segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The use of 300mm wafers offers cost advantages in semiconductor manufacturing. Larger wafers allow more semiconductor chips to be produced simultaneously, increasing production efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs. According to a report, the transition from 200mm wafers to 300mm wafers can lead to cost savings of up to 30% per chip. The continuous advancement of semiconductor manufacturing technology drives the adoption of larger wafer sizes. As semiconductor processes become more refined and complex, larger wafer sizes like 300mm enable greater integration and yield improvements. The growing demand for semiconductors across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications, fuels the need for larger wafer sizes like 300mm. The expansion of applications like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G further drives semiconductor demand. The use of 300mm wafers allows for better yield rates and cost reduction due to the larger surface area available for chip production.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global thin wafer market that are profiled by Research Nester are Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, SUMCO Corporation, My Chip Production GmbH, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Thin Wafer Market

The Taiwanese company GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. signed the contract to found a large wafer manufacturer. and Munich-based Siltronic AG. The combination of Siltronic, one of the technology leaders in the semiconductor wafer industry, and GlobalWafers should result in the "best-in-class" wafer manufacturer with excellent supply chain management and competitive cost structure in order to be successful in the future global semiconductor market to pass.

II-VI Incorporated, a leading provider of wafer-level diffractive optics, announced the development of high-performance multifunctional metal lenses based on its proprietary II-VI platform.These metallic sensors enable ultra-compact optical sensors for a variety of applications including consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, and industrial markets.

