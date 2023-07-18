Cepham’s Prosprune Protects Men and Sustains the Environment in the Name of Prostate Health

CHANDIGARH, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at Cepham , an innovative leader in nutraceuticals research and branded ingredients, have developed a patent-pending hydro-ethanolic extraction method to create Prosprune , from Prunus domestica bark extract, after three years of dedicated research and development. With Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on the horizon, Prosprune offers a timely and viable solution for the development of men's healthy aging products. Cepham's scientific breakthrough offers not only prostate health support to men, but also contributes to environmental conservation, positioning Prosprune as a trailblazing ingredient in sustainable innovation.



Recognizing the need for an alternative to the endangered Pygeum africanum, the research team at Cepham analyzed various species in the Prunus genus. Commonly known as plum trees, Prunus domestica, emerged as a promising candidate due to its remarkable phytochemical composition.





“Laboratory analyses of Prunus domestica bark revealed potent antioxidant phytochemicals such as xanthones and stilbenes, making it an ideal candidate for prostate health support,” said Anand Swaroop , Ph.D., the founder and president of Cepham. “Our commitment to sustainability led us to address the environmental impact of plum tree pruning in Himachal Pradesh, India, near to our manufacturing operations base in Chandigarh.”





Farmers in Himachal Pradesh traditionally burned prune twigs during pruning, contributing to significant air pollution. Recognizing the potential to transform this waste into a valuable resource, Cepham developed a patented extraction technology to upcycle the pruning waste and create Prosprune.

"We continue to work closely with local communities and farmers in Himachal Pradesh to ensure responsible and sustainable harvesting of prune twigs for Prosprune,” said Swaroop. “Our dedication to finding innovative ways to drive environmental sustainability through upcycling of crop residues remains unwavering as does our dedication to men’s health by offering a sustainable alternative that supports prostate health and addresses the dwindling supplies of endangered species."





With a chemical similarity of 98.5% to Pygeum africanum extract, Prosprune has undergone extensive safety studies and human clinical trials, demonstrating its effectiveness in supporting the health of the aging male including: improved sleep through the reduction of nighttime urination; reduced inflammation and improved urine flow; an increase in total testosterone, strength and stamina; clearer skin; and reduction in hair loss.

As a pioneering research-driven organization, Cepham is excited to announce an upcoming project to create an herbal tea blend using prune twigs, expanding the range of sustainable products derived from this valuable resource. Cepham remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering science-backed solutions, and supporting men's overall health. For more information about Prosprune visit: https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

About Prosprune®:

Prosprune ® is a powerful antioxidant derived from Prunus domestica bark, offering an optimal prostate health ingredient through a patent-pending extraction method. With a botanical profile 98.5% similar to P. Africana (pygeum), Prosprune® provides a comparable antioxidant profile at a more cost-effective value. Dried plums, known as prunes, have a long-standing reputation as a healthful food, rich in major minerals, trace minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, amino acids, and antioxidant polyphenols. Prosprune® showcases a novel antioxidant matrix supporting prostate health, with broad spectrum safety demonstrated, and manufactured using a US patent-pending hydro-ethanolic extraction process. This GMO-free ingredient is produced in an NSF-GMP certified plant, ensuring quality and sustainability for the natural products industry.

