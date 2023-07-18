Medical Electrodes Market is Expected to Reach $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the medical electrodes industry is poised to undergo significant advancements and transformations driven by technological innovations and growing healthcare demands. As medical devices continue to evolve, so do the requirements for accurate and reliable patient monitoring and diagnostic tools. The medical electrodes industry will witness the development of advanced materials and designs that improve the performance and usability of electrodes. Innovations in conductive materials, such as flexible and stretchable materials, will enhance patient comfort and allow for better conformability to different body contours. Additionally, the integration of sensors and wireless technologies within electrodes will enable real-time monitoring and data transmission, facilitating remote patient monitoring and telehealth applications. Furthermore, there will be a focus on disposable and single-use electrodes to mitigate the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission. As the healthcare landscape embraces digitization and personalized medicine, the medical electrodes industry will play a pivotal role in providing accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions, revolutionizing patient care and enhancing healthcare outcomes.

Medical Electrodes Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Usability, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of neurological & cardiovascular disorders

Medical Electrodes market major players covered in the report, such as:

Cardinal Health (US)

3M (US)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Natus Medical

Inc. (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

CONMED Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Cognionics Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Rhythmlink International LLC (US)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Nissha Medical Technologies (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Medline Industries (US)

SOMNOmedics GmbH (Germany)

g.tec medical engineering GmbH (Austria)

Medico Electrodes International Ltd. (India)

EMED (Poland)

COMEPA (France)

TZ Medical (US)

R&D Medical Products (US)

Wellmmlen Healthcare Tech. (Suzhou) Co. Ltd (China)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the medical electrodes market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Diagnostic Medical Electrodes

Electrocardiography (ECG) Electrodes

Electroencephalography (EEG) Electrodes

Electromyography (EMG) Electrodes

Other Diagnostic Electrodes [electroretinography (ERG) electrodes and electrooculography (EOG) electrodes]

Therapeutic Medical Electrodes

Defibrillator Electrodes

Pacemaker Electrodes

TENS Electrodes

Electrosurgical Electrodes

Neuromuscular Stimulation Electrodes (NMES)

Other Therapeutic Electrodes (wound healing electrodes, blood gas electrodes, and iontophoresis electrodes)

By Technology

Wet Electrodes

Dry Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

By Usability

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

By Application

Cardiology

Neurophysiology

Sleep Disorders

Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)

Surgical Applications

Other Applications (vision disorders and wound healing)

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Medical Electrodes market include:

Medical Device Manufacturers: Medical device manufacturers are major stakeholders in the medical electrodes market. They design, develop, and produce a wide range of electrodes for various medical applications, including electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and other diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Healthcare Providers: Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, are significant stakeholders in the medical electrodes market. They rely on high-quality electrodes to ensure accurate and reliable patient monitoring and diagnosis. These stakeholders often have specific requirements and preferences for electrodes based on the procedures they perform and the patient populations they serve.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academia contribute to the medical electrodes market through research and development activities. They work on advancing electrode technologies, exploring new materials, improving signal quality, and developing innovative applications in healthcare. Their research efforts drive progress and foster collaboration between academia and industry.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, play a crucial role in the medical electrodes market. They establish and enforce regulations and standards to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical devices, including electrodes. Compliance with these regulations is essential for manufacturers to enter the market and maintain product quality.

Patients and Caregivers: Patients and caregivers are vital stakeholders as they directly benefit from the use of medical electrodes. Electrodes enable non-invasive monitoring and diagnosis, helping healthcare professionals make informed decisions and provide appropriate treatments. Patient feedback and comfort are important considerations in the development of electrodes, as they impact patient compliance and overall healthcare experience.

Distributors and Suppliers: Distributors and suppliers play a significant role in the medical electrodes market. They act as intermediaries between manufacturers and end-users, ensuring the availability and efficient distribution of electrodes to healthcare facilities and providers. These stakeholders contribute to the market by managing inventory, logistics, and customer support.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Medtronic (Ireland) entered into a distribution agreement with Alpha Omega (Israel). This agreement aimed to market Medtronic’s surgical navigation products designed for procedures in the brain.

In 2020, Natus Medical, Inc. (US) entered into a partnership with Holberg EEG AS (Norway). This partnership aims to improve and automate the diagnosis of epilepsy by developing and distributing an AutoSCORE algorithm worldwide.

In 2018, GE Healthcare (US) collaborated with Preventice Solutions (US). This collaboration is aimed to offer GE Healthcare ECG services into the home, creating a complete solution for monitoring ambulatory ECG patients.

