Astonish Media Group Announces HPC International Joins its Prestigious Portfolio of Clients

New York, NY, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group , a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, announces the addition of HPC International to the agency’s distinguished roster of clients. HPC International is the leading educational purchased services provider for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions. Astonish will elevate HPC International’s presence in the national market and highlight its exceptional purchased services offerings.

As a leading adviser for purchasing, education and research for healthcare and academia, HPC helps to centralize and better manage purchased services spending to help organizations save money. HPC’s unique service lines include HPCEducationConcierge™ expense management program, HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ contract library management and support, HPCBooksource™ book distribution, HPCResearch™, and HPCCommercializationPartner™ for marketing and commercializing innovative new products and evidence-based educational tools.

Astonish Media Group has more than twenty years experience as a generalist and strategic media relations firm, with a wide range of clients including business, health, health-tech, non-profit, travel, lifestyle, food & beverage, and education. Astonish also specializes in publishing, branding, writing, and talent representation.

“We are thrilled to have HPC International join the Astonish family as a leading educational purchased services provider,” said John Conway, CEO of Astonish Media Group. “We are excited to represent such an innovative leader in professional education and research and look forward to amplifying the voice of HPC International and furthering the knowledge from their experts and leaders.”

“Astonish Media Group is the best media partner for our expansion and development,” said Hilton Hudson, founder and CEO of HPC International, Inc. “Astonish Media Group is well equipped to masterfully help us elevate our brand.”

Astonish Media Group has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including American Airlines U.S., American Airlines Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The healthcare division has boasted such noteworthy clients as CCRM, WINFertility, Illume Fertility, Gay Parents to Be, and health-tech startups such as Babyscripts, Wellthie, RespondWell, TailorMed, and RxWare. The Astonish Media Group publishing division has been an exclusive provider of travel and lifestyle content for the New York Daily News, among other publications, and publishes ConwayConfidential.com , a luxury travel and lifestyle website, and AllPuck.com , a leading hockey fan website.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.

About HPC International, Inc.

