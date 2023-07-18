Medical Beds Market Share Worth $5.71 Billion by 2027 at 5.4% CAGR with Acute Care Medical Beds Segment Driving Growth During 2019-2027 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on " Medical Beds Market Size Report, Share, Revenue & Trends Forecast to 2027 - Global Analysis by Usage, Type, Application, and End User," the medical beds market size is projected to reach $5.71 billion by 2027 from $3.58 billion in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and new product launches such as electric medical beds is driving the global medical beds market growth.





Global Medical Beds Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.58 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 5.71 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2018 No. of Pages 171 No. of Tables 95 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Usage, Type, Application, and End User





Global Medical Beds Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Stryker, Famed Żywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc. are a few of the key companies operating in the medical beds market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2023 , Paramount Bed chose US Med-Equip (USME) to become the exclusive U.S. distributor of its medical equipment.

In September 2022 , Medline collaborated with Oklahoma-based Inspire Specialty Hospital, a 30-plus bed long-term acute care hospital. The partnership offers Inspire Specialty Hospital a combination of products and clinical education through the Medline Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program to help standardize practice and drive sustainable outcomes around infection prevention protocols within their facility.





The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which is giving a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business in Medical Beds Market.







Rising Medical Tourism in Developing Countries is Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Global Medical Beds Market Growth:

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which is giving a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business in Medical Beds Market. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on the emerging market such as the Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rising medical tourism in the region. In India, medical science has grown rapidly as well as big steps forward in the past few decades. Many of the Asian countries are becoming the destination for medical tourists such as India, Thailand, and Singapore. Many patients from Europe and the Middle East are choosing India as their favorite destination because of the key opportunities in the Indian healthcare sector in the form of efficient infrastructures and technology. The health insurance market and National medical systems here are well developed, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. They also find hospital expenses very affordable. The rising medical tourism in the emerging countries in Medical Beds Market is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

In Japan, the number of foreign visitors increasing that will add to become an increasingly important part of the Japanese economy. Additionally, government authorities in Asia Pacific countries are focusing on strengthening their medical tourism sector, thereby maximizing the flow of revenue. Poland is steadily growing as one of the favourite medical tourism destination in Europe. For instance, in Poland, the cost of medical treatments are often lower by 60-80% compared to the same benefits in the rest of the EU countries.

The major reason for the growth of tourism is Poland's recognition and acceptance of the European Union. The rising medical tourism in the emerging countries is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in Medical Beds Market during the forecast period.





Global Medical Beds Market: Segmental Overview

Based on usage , the medical beds market is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and other usage medical beds. In 2018, the acute care medical beds segment is accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type , the medical beds market is segmented into manual beds, semi-electric beds, and electric beds. In 2018, the manual beds segment is accounted for the largest share. However, the electric beds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Based on application , the medical beds market is segmented into intensive care and non-intensive care. In 2018, the non-intensive care segment is accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user , the medical beds market is segmented into hospitals, elderly care facilities, nursing home, and home care settings. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.









