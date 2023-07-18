Feed Enzymes Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.88 Billion by 2030: Precision Nutrition Solutions

Westford USA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the feed enzymes market , growing demand for multi-functional enzymes with broader substrate specificity, increasing use of exogenous enzymes in monogastric animal diets, such as poultry and swine, the rising popularity of feed enzymes in aquaculture for improved digestion and nutrient utilization, expanding application of enzymes in speciality feed segments, including pet food and equine nutrition, advancements in enzyme production techniques, such as genetic engineering and fermentation, to enhance enzyme performance and stability, rising focus on sustainable and eco-friendly feed additives, including enzymes, to reduce environmental impact, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Feed enzymes are biological catalysts that are added to animal feed to improve the efficiency of nutrient digestion and absorption. They can also help to reduce the environmental impact of animal production by reducing the amount of manure produced. Feed enzymes are a growing market, and the demand for these products is expected to increase in the coming years.

Prominent Players in Feed Enzymes Market

DSM

DuPont

Novozymes

Adisseo

Cargill

BASF

Kemin Industries

Alltech

Enzyme Tech

AB Vista

Biomin

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

Novus International

Provive

Yara

Zoetis

BioMar

Bluestar Adisse

Phytase Enzymes Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Phytase enzymes dominate the global online market as they are used in various animal feeds, including poultry, swine, and aquaculture. They are highly effective in improving phosphorus utilization and reducing environmental pollution by increasing the bioavailability of phosphorus in feed ingredients. The broad application of phytase enzymes across multiple animal species gives them an advantage in terms of market demand and adoption.

Poultry application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the poultry application is the leading segment due to its affordability, versatility, and nutritional value. The demand for poultry products is steadily increasing, driving the need for efficient and sustainable poultry production.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Increasing Awareness of Animal Health and Nutrition

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on large and rapidly growing population, leading to increased demand for meat products. As a result, the region's livestock and poultry industries have expanded significantly, driving the demand for feed enzymes to enhance animal nutrition and productivity.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Feed Enzymes market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Feed Enzymes.

Key Developments in the Feed Enzymes Market

In January 2023, DSM, a Dutch multinational life sciences and materials sciences company, announced that it had acquired AB Vista, a UK-based speciality feed enzymes company. The acquisition was valued at €1.1 billion. The combined company will be a leading provider of feed enzymes to the global animal feed market.

In March 2023, Novozymes, a Danish enzyme company, announced that it had acquired Provive, a Brazilian feed enzymes company. The acquisition was valued at €300 million. The combined company will be a leading provider of feed enzymes to the Brazilian animal feed market.

