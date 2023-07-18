Collagen Dressings Market Soars to New Heights; Set to Surpass US$ 1.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Steady 5.5% CAGR Growth: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen dressings market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of collagen dressings are slated to total US$ 1.7 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



Beyond traditional wound care, collagen dressings are finding applications in advanced therapies, such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and drug delivery systems. These expanding therapeutic applications offer immense growth potential and open new avenues for research and development.

The rising incidence of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, is a significant driver for the collagen dressings market. As the aging population grows and the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, the demand for effective wound care solutions continues to escalate.

Advancements in biomaterials and manufacturing techniques have led to the development of novel collagen dressings with enhanced properties. Innovations like nanotechnology, electrospinning, and 3D printing enable the production of collagen dressings with improved biocompatibility, controlled drug release, and tailored mechanical properties, creating vast opportunities for market growth.

The collagen dressings market has immense growth potential in emerging economies due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about advanced wound care treatments.

Market players can tap into these markets by offering cost-effective and innovative collagen dressing solutions. Combining collagen dressings with other advanced wound care technologies, such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and growth factors, is gaining traction. These synergistic approaches accelerate wound healing, improve outcomes, and expand the scope of collagen dressings in the market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the worldwide collagen dressings market reached a valuation of approximately US$ 1.0 billion.

In 2022, the global collagen dressings market had a valuation of approximately US$ 1.1 billion.

The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031 on a global scale.

The hydrogel collagen dressings are currently dominating the market due to their versatility and effective wound healing properties.

Bovine collagen remains the dominant source in the collagen dressings market, followed by porcine sources, while other sources hold a smaller market share.



Collagen Dressings Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Collagen dressings are not limited to wound care alone. There is a rising trend of incorporating collagen-based products in the cosmetics and dermatology sectors. Collagen-infused skincare products and dermal fillers are gaining popularity for their anti-aging and skin rejuvenation properties. This expansion into the cosmetics and dermatology market opens up new avenues for collagen dressing manufacturers.

Collagen dressings are expanding beyond traditional wound care applications. They are finding applications in surgical procedures, such as postoperative wound management and tissue reconstruction. Moreover, collagen dressings are being used in dental treatments, including oral surgery and periodontal procedures, due to their hemostatic and regenerative properties.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Regional Profile

North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of chronic wounds and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Europe follows closely, fueled by the rising geriatric population and increasing adoption of advanced wound care technologies.

Asia Pacific exhibits significant growth potential, driven by expanding healthcare facilities, a large patient pool, and rising awareness of wound care management. The region's booming economies, such as China and India, contribute to market growth.



Collagen Dressings Market: Competitive Landscape

The collagen dressings market features a competitive landscape with key players striving to innovate and capture market share. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

3M

Smith & Nephew

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

Organogenesis, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

BSN Medical

Angelini S.p.a.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DermaRite Industries, LLC

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Human BioSciences

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Some important developments with regard to collagen dressings are as follows:

In July 2023, 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) made an exciting announcement as they revealed their collaboration with U.S. News & World Report, where the renowned publication integrated the cutting-edge 3M™ Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications (3M AM-PPCs) software in analyzing their prestigious 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Specialty rankings.



Product Portfolio:

Smith & Nephew offers a comprehensive product portfolio including advanced wound care solutions, orthopedic implants, sports medicine devices, and advanced wound biologics, catering to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals globally.

offers a comprehensive product portfolio including advanced wound care solutions, orthopedic implants, sports medicine devices, and advanced wound biologics, catering to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals globally. Integra Lifesciences Corporation specializes in neurosurgery, orthopedics, and reconstructive surgery. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions like surgical instruments, implants, regenerative products, and advanced wound care devices, enhancing patient outcomes.

specializes in neurosurgery, orthopedics, and reconstructive surgery. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions like surgical instruments, implants, regenerative products, and advanced wound care devices, enhancing patient outcomes. Coloplast Corporation focuses on intimate healthcare, offering a diverse portfolio of products for ostomy care, continence care, wound care, and skin health. Their range includes stoma bags, catheters, skin barriers, and supportive accessories, empowering individuals with enhanced quality of life and dignity.



Collagen Dressings Market: Key Segments

By Dressing Type

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings

Alginate Collagen Dressings

Hydrogel Collagen Dressings

Native Collagen Dressings

Others



By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Others



By Application

Acute Wounds Surgical Wounds Burns

Chronic Wounds Ulcers and Ischemic Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Others

Infectious Wounds



By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



