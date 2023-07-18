Battery Binders Market to be Worth $6.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘‘ Battery Binders Market by Type (Anode Binder, Cathode Binder), Battery Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Ni-Cd Batteries), Material (PVDF, CMC), Application (Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics), Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global battery binders market is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Battery binders hold the active material particles within a lithium-ion battery's electrode to maintain a strong connection between the electrode and the contacts. Electrode coatings in batteries facilitate the electrochemical reactions necessary to deliver electrical energy. The binders used in these coatings are typically only a small percentage of the overall weight of a battery, but they are essential to battery cell construction and deliver a range of benefits, from safety enhancements and energy density to capacity.

The growth of this market is driven by the surge in demand for multitasking battery binders and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. The technological advancements in battery binders and developing infrastructure to charge electric vehicles are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the battery binders market. However, the growing demand for solid state lithium-ion batteries may restrain the market's growth. Furthermore, underdeveloped infrastructure for electric vehicles is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the battery binders market.

The global battery binders market is segmented by type (anode binder, cathode binder), battery type (lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium [Ni-Cd] batteries, nickel-metal hydride [Ni-MH] batteries, sodium-sulfur [Na-S] batteries, redox flow batteries [RFB], other battery types {lead–acid [PbA] batteries, and flow batteries}), material (polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), styrene-butadiene copolymer (SBR), other materials [materials for functional layer, and sealant for battery applications], application (electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, industrial devices. other applications [medical devices, & marine devices]), sector (automotive, electronics, energy & utilities, consumer goods, aerospace, marine, medical, other sectors [telecommunications and data centers]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global battery binders market is segmented into anode binder and cathode binder. In 2023, the anode binder segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global battery binders market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for anode binders for better battery performance and the presence of industry-leading anode binder manufacturers. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the global battery binders market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries, sodium-sulfur (Na-S) Batteries, redox flow batteries (RFB), and other battery types. In 2023, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery binders market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for battery binders to hold the active material particles together in lithium-ion batteries and the rising demand for binders for battery cell construction and delivering a range of benefits, from safety enhancements and energy density to capacity. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the global battery binders market is segmented into polyvinylidene fluoride, carboxymethyl cellulose, polymethyl methacrylate, styrene-butadiene copolymer and other materials. In 2023, the polyvinylidene fluoride segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery binders market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for PVDF for the development of lithium-ion batteries, efforts by companies for the development of high-performance PVDF resins and flexible copolymers, and the rising demand for electrodes for use in lithium-ion and lithium-metal polymer batteries and as a separator coating. However, the styrene-butadiene copolymer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global battery binders market is segmented into electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, industrial devices, and other applications. In 2023, the energy storage systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery binders market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for renewable energy generation, the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries to store electricity, and the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries due to their potential for application to grid-level energy storage systems since these batteries are known for their rapid response, modularization, and flexible installation. However, the electric vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, the global battery binders market is segmented into automotive, electronics, energy & utilities, consumer goods, aerospace, marine, medical, and other sectors. In 2023, the energy & utilities segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery binders market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to build grid-level energy storage systems for power generation, the increasing popularity of portable energy storage solutions, and the growing need to implement energy storage systems with high energy density. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global battery binders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global battery binders market. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the growing demand for battery binders from the well-established lithium-ion batteries market across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia and the growing need to develop energy storage systems across the region. Furthermore, the rising need for power generation and increasing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in China, Japan, and India, is driving the demand for battery binders, subsequently supporting the growth of the battery binders market.

In recent years, market players have been heavily investing in the production of water-based anode binders across the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in May 2023, BASF (Germany) announced an investment in water-based anode binders to support the lithium-ion battery industry. The new binders will be produced at two existing dispersion plants in Jiangsu and Guangdong, China. In addition to their existing product portfolios, the two plants will produce two innovative anode binders: Licity and Basonal Power, based on modified styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). The new range of products is expected to come on stream from mid-2023. Such initiatives by major market players are expected to support the growth of this regional market. However, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global battery binders market are Arkema (France), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Zeon Corporation (Japan), BASF Group (Germany), UBE Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Synthomer plc (U.K.), Trinseo PLC (U.S.), Targray Technology International Inc. (Canada), and Sicona Battery Technologies (Australia).

