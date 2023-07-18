Global Probiotics Ingredients Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 6153.56 Million By 2032, at 7.9% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Probiotics Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast, Spore Formers); By Application (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed Probiotics, Others); By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global probiotics ingredients market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2,892.93 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 6153.56 Million by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.9% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Probiotics Ingredients? How Big Is Probiotics Ingredients Market Size & Share?

Overview

Probiotics are living bacteria that give the host a health advantage when given in sufficient doses. These microorganisms primarily consist of bacteria and yeasts and are found naturally in fermented foods. They can also be artificially added to other food items marketed as dietary supplements and sold in stores.

Moreover, probiotics prevent illnesses like bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections, and oral health problems. They can also stop gastrointestinal problems, necrotizing enterocolitis, and respiratory infections. The public's growing knowledge of the benefits of consuming healthy products is anticipated to fuel the probiotics ingredients market in the future.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Probiotical S.p.A.

Sabinsa Corporation

Biocodex Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Danisco A/S

Danone Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Probi AB

Lactosan GmbH & Co.

ProbioFerm

Kerry Inc.

Kibow Biotech

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased healthcare awareness: Due to several variables, including rising standards of living, rising disposable income, a shift in healthcare attitudes, and an aging population, there is an increase in the knowledge of preventive healthcare worldwide. Additionally, simple access to expertise on preventative healthcare on the internet benefits rising levels.

Probiotics can also control urinary tract illnesses, oral health, and bacterial vaginosis. Additionally, they can be used to prevent intestinal disorders, respiratory infections, and necrotizing enterocolitis. These diseases are highly likely to develop, especially among the elderly population. For the elderly population, probiotics demonstrate a convenient and secure alternative to help avoid the development of these disorders. Prevents diseases: Because of expanding access to knowledge and, rising standard of life, disposable money, attitudes about preventative healthcare have changed. Probiotics can be found in a wide range of products and are useful for preventing the development of many different ailments. Over the projected period, expanding the probiotics ingredients market size is anticipated to be aided by the shifting attitudes toward preventative healthcare and the probiotics product portfolio.

Top Findings of the Report

When ingested appropriately, probiotics help the human body by enhancing digestion and gut health and lowering intestinal inflammation. Improving the body's immune system and preventing disease contributes significantly to preventive healthcare.

The probiotics ingredients market segmentation is mainly based on the application, ingredients, region, and end-use.

Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Research and development: Research and development initiatives are crucial to the probiotics ingredients market growth. Businesses are spending a lot of money on research and development to create probiotic strains that are more effective at preventing diseases. In the upcoming years, this continued trend is projected to fuel demand for probiotics components, especially spore formers.

Segmental Analysis

The Bacteria Ingredient Sector Dominates the Market

During the anticipated timeframe, the industry's leader and market leader will be the bacteria ingredient sector. Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, Streptococcus, and Bifidobacterium, are crucial parts of probiotic supplements made from bacteria. Most frequently utilized in a variety of end-use sectors among them, Lactobacillus is anticipated to experience an increase.

The Probiotic Food & Beverage Application Sector Dominates the Market

Over the forecast period, expanding geriatric populations, concerns about gut health, and the effectiveness of probiotic products in offering health benefits are anticipated to boost probiotic ingredients market demand in the food & beverages segment. The market value for probiotic components used in dietary supplement applications is expected to increase due to trends toward preventative healthcare, the availability of probiotic dietary supplements designed to treat specific health issues, and strategies taken by leading market participants.

Probiotics Ingredients Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 6153.56 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 3109.32 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.9% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Biocodex Inc. Danone Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc, and Danisco A/S., Probi AB, Lactosan GmbH & Co., ProbioFerm, Kerry Inc., and Kibow Biotech. Segments Covered By Ingredients, By Application, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: Over the projection period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the greatest growth rate. Rising disposable money, greater living standards, and growing knowledge of the advantages of probiotics are the key drivers of growth. In this area, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned with their health and are drawn to goods that provide convenience and nutritional value. Also, the probiotics ingredients market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain from the increasing demand from countries like Japan and China.

Browse the Detail Report “Probiotics Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast, Spore Formers); By Application (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed Probiotics, Others); By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/probiotics-ingredients-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Kerry Group purchased Bio-K+ International Inc. in November 2020. Kerry increased the market reach of its probiotic product line with this acquisition.

Chr. Hansen purchased HSO Health Care in April 2020 to expand its probiotics selection for women's health. Chr. Hansen's global microbiological platform will be strengthened and expanded due to the acquisition.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the current market size and the growth potential?

Which segment accounts for the largest probiotics ingredients market share?

What are the key driving factors of the probiotics ingredients industry?

What are the industry strategies of the probiotics ingredients market?

Who are the major players in the industry?

Which region is leading the probiotics ingredients market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the probiotics ingredients market report based on ingredients, application, end-use, and region:

By Ingredients Outlook

Bacteria

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus and Enterococcus

Yeast

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Saccharomyces boulardi

E. Coli

Spore Formers

By Application Outlook

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotics

Others

By End Use Outlook

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

