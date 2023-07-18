3D Concrete Printing Market Size is projected to reach USD 9095.18 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrary to robotics to improve building productivity, safety, and quality, 3D printing does not adhere to the conventional methods for laying bricks. 3D concrete printing is a construction technique that uses computer-controlled robots to produce three-dimensional structures for buildings and other facilities. The printer's path is programmed with software such as AutoCAD or SolidWorks. Layers of the concrete supplied to the printer are distributed through the nozzle along the predetermined path. Numerous types of concrete with various material compositions are used for 3D printing. The 3D printing process utilizes ready-mix and high-density concrete with minor compositional modifications. In 3D concrete printing, large-scale 3D printers frequently measuring several meters in height and length are used to extrude concrete from a nozzle. These machines are typically either gantry or robotic arm systems. In addition to producing little waste, a 3D printer for concrete significantly reduces supply chains and the number of workers required on the job site. A 3D printer for concrete can also be used to construct structures that are substantially more durable and intricate geometrically.





High Skilled Labour Cost in Developed Nations and Emphasis on Minimizing Waste Generation to Drive the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market.

It is expensive to employ skilled workers in industrialized nations, especially in Europe. In addition, individuals with knowledge and experience are required to create shapes and sizes that are unique or uncommon. Due to the high cost of labor services, the total cost of the projects increases. However, the technology for printing 3D concrete enables the cost-effective, error-free production of complex buildings. With the help of a 3D printer, complexly formed structures may be produced in large quantities with less work. In 2019, the 3D printing company Apic Cor constructed the largest municipal administration building in Dubai. It only took three people, one 3D printer, and a crane to build the entire structure. This factor contributes significantly to the expansion of the global market for 3D-printed concrete.

Because more people are constructing new homes and renovating existing ones, manual construction also generates significant waste. A portion of the concrete is typically wasted when building walls, slabs, or columns. However, because the 3D printer has a nozzle through which concrete is precisely measured and placed, this technique does not result in waste when printing three-dimensional concrete. As a result, reducing waste production and lowering the cost of concrete during construction will contribute to expanding the global market.

Rapid Urbanization to Create Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Opportunities

It is anticipated that rapid urbanization and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in developed nations will create lucrative market expansion opportunities for 3D concrete printing. In addition, as builders gain a greater understanding of the advantages of 3D printing, their preferences for various projects are rapidly shifting in favor of this technology, which significantly contributes to expanding the global market. In December of 2019, for instance, the construction companies ICON and New Story raised funds to construct fifty 3D-printed homes for low-income families in Mexico. It is anticipated that these urbanization techniques will hasten market expansion during the projected period..





Regional Insights

Due to the innovation phase, the North American market for 3D concrete printing has grown significantly. However, it is anticipated to expand rapidly due to technological advances and the elimination of obstacles such as poor finish and lack of technical expertise on the global market, with the United States generating the majority of revenue. In addition, it is anticipated that a growing concentration of leading market players' efforts in developing and disseminating novel 3D concrete printing processes in the region will stimulate market growth.

The American company Apis Cor is actively developing its own 3D concrete printing technology, collaborating with numerous other organizations and businesses to construct new 3D projects, and displaying printed prototypes at various events to increase public awareness of the technology. MudBots, for instance, exhibits its 3D printing concrete material at various trade shows centered on the technology and end-use industry of construction, educating attendees about the advantages of 2D printing and networking with prospective clients. Similarly, Apis Cor has participated in several exhibitions to showcase its work to the public. It has also participated in 3D printing contests organized by NASA and other organizations. The expansion of the market is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by the combination of these variables.

Europe has been an innovator in the utilization of 3D printing for concrete. The number of active 3D concrete printing construction projects in nations such as Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, and Italy is a significant factor in the market's expansion. In addition, the decline in the cost of trained labor is a substantial factor in the development of the European market for the 3D printing of concrete. Moreover, rapid and error-free building structure construction is compelling architects and contractors to utilize 3D concrete printing technology, driving the market growth. In addition, the leading market participants COBOD, CyBe, D-shape, and XtreeE have a significant presence in the European market. To improve their position in the European 3D concrete printing market, these businesses are implementing numerous tactics, including business growth, product introduction, and partnership development.

Competitive Players in the Market

Apis Cor

Cobod International A/S

CyBe Construction

D-shape

Heidelbergcement AG (Italcementi SpA)

LafargeHolcim

Sika AG

Skanska

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)

XtreeE





Global 3D Concrete Printing Market: Segmentation

By printing type

Gantry system

Robotic arm

By technique

Extrusion-based

Powder-based

By end-use sector

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In 2022, Apis Cor and VPG Enterprise revealed their alliance with 3D print houses throughout New Orleans. Together, Apis Cor and VPG will create homes that can be quickly and inexpensively replicated using 3D printing technology. In 2023, work is expected to start.





