Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.95 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent vending machines are cutting-edge machines that provide commodities and interact with customers through gesture-based interaction, touchscreen controls, video, audio, fragrance, and cashless payment. Packaged foods, beverages, and tobacco products are frequently available from intelligent vending machines. Intelligent vending machines serve as hyper-local micro-fulfillment centers for e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon and retailers such as Walmart.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/request-sample





Rise in Self-Service Technology and Growing Demand of Intelligent Vending Machines in Shopping Malls Drives the Global Market

The surge in demand for self-service technology across Europe and North America, driven by advancements in automation technology and the rising adoption of contactless vending machines, is expected to drive the industry's growth during the forecast period. The advancement of IoT networks has benefited the retail industry, opening up new opportunities for intelligent vending machine market participants. Remote management is one of the most compelling arguments for businesses worldwide to adopt intelligent vending machines. Increased deployment of intelligent vending machines in shopping malls has aided the rapid expansion of the business in urban regions.

Implementation of IoT and Sophisticated Analytics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The primary factor driving the intelligent vending machine market is consumers' increasing preference for cashless transactions. Consumer data on purchasing habits, behaviors, and average spending can be collected using the Internet of Things and advanced analytics. Interactive displays help businesses increase revenue by displaying marketing advertisements and developing loyalty programs.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 60.95 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 19.78 billion CAGR 13.32% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Machine Type, By Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Royal Vendors, Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Sanden Holdings Corporation, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Seaga, FAS International S.P.A., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Company Snapshot, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA, Jofemar Corporation, Continental Vending Inc., Automatic Vending Specialists, Crane Co, Advantech Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Implementation of IoT and Advanced Analytics Key Market Drivers Increase in Demand for Self-Service Technology

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/intelligent-vending-machines-market





Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global intelligent vending machine market due to the widespread availability of safe cashless payment alternatives and widespread industrialization of beverage vending machines. Europe is the second leading region in the intelligent vending machine industry because European vending machine operators attempt to deliver food and beverage products through intelligent smart machines. The six European countries with the largest vending machine markets are Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Key Highlights

The global intelligent vending machines market size is projected to reach USD 60.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is projected to reach by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on machine type , the market is divided into free-standing and wall-mounted. The free-standing vending machines are dominating the market and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into free-standing and wall-mounted. The free-standing vending machines are dominating the market and are anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on product type , the markets is segmented into packaged food and snacks, beverages, and medical supplies and hygiene products. Food and beverages dominate the market.

, the markets is segmented into packaged food and snacks, beverages, and medical supplies and hygiene products. Food and beverages dominate the market. North America dominates the global intelligent vending machine market due to its expanding retail industry, widespread availability of safe cashless payment alternatives, and widespread industrialization of beverage vending machines.





Competitive Analysis

The global intelligent vending machines market’s major key players are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Royal Vendors, Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Sanden Holdings Corporation, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Seaga, FAS International S.P.A., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Company Snapshot, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA, Jofemar Corporation, Continental Vending Inc., Automatic Vending Specialists, Crane Co, Advantech Co. Ltd.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/request-sample





Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Segmentation

By Machine Type

Free-Standing

Wall-Mounted

By Product Type

Packaged Food and Snacks

Beverages

Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table Of Content

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis ESG Trends Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size Analysis Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value U.S. By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Canada Europe Market Analysis Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value U.K. By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Analysis Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value China By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value UAE By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Analysis Introduction By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Brazil By Machine Type Introduction Machine Type By Value Free-Standing By Value Wall-Mounted By Value By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Packaged Food and Snacks By Value Beverages By Value Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Assessment Adoption Matrix Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share By Manufacturers Intelligent Vending Machines Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis Market Players Assessment Fuji Electric Co., Ltd Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Royal Vendors, Inc. Crane Merchandising Systems Sanden Holdings Corporation N&W Global Vending S.p.A. Seaga FAS International S.P.A. Rhea Vendors Group Spa Azkoyen Group Sielaff GmbH & Co KG Company Snapshot Automated Merchandising Systems Inc BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA Jofemar Corporation Continental Vending Inc Automatic Vending Specialists Crane Co Advantech Co. Ltd Research Methodology Research Data Secondary Data Major secondary sources Key data from secondary sources Primary Data Key data from primary sources Breakdown of primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key industry insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment Appendix Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports Disclaimer





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/toc





Market News

April 2022- Concerning Delay in Announcement of Financial Results for Consolidated Subsidiary Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction.

Concerning Delay in Announcement of Financial Results for Consolidated Subsidiary Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction. January 2022- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Capital investment for increase in production of SiC power semiconductors.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Capital investment for increase in production of SiC power semiconductors. May 2022- Crane Holdings, Co. Provides Update on Previously Announced Divestitures and Updates Full-Year 2022 Earnings Guidance.

Crane Holdings, Co. Provides Update on Previously Announced Divestitures and Updates Full-Year 2022 Earnings Guidance. April 2022- Advantech Supports Tsai Ying Clean Energy to Develop Taiwan's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus Management System.





News Media

Global Smart Factory Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2031.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size USD 63.41 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.2%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Refrigerants Market : Information by Product Type, Application (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Chillers, and Heat Pumps, and Others), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market : Information by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), Technology (Text-To-Speech, Speech Recognition), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Information by Application (Marketing and Advertisement), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises), End-User, Region—Forecast Till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com