Food Sweetener Market Revenues to Reach USD 99.08 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Food Sweetener Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 87.70 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.47% during the forecast period.

Food sweeteners are various substances that are both natural and artificial and give a sweet taste to food and beverages. Sugar substitutes like erythritol, mannitol, and xylitol are being consumed due to increasing consumer awareness, the government’s various policies to cut down sugar consumption, and the various applications of sugar substitutes in many wellness food products.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 87.70 million Market Size (2028) USD 99.08 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.47% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market South America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased consumption of carbonated soft drinks. Changing consumer preference toward sugar substitutes.

Which are the Top Companies in the Food Sweetener Market?

The food sweetener market is competitive in nature. It consists of players that have established a strong foothold in emerging economies. Major players in the market are engaged in acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Notable players in the food sweetener market are,

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

NutraSweet Company

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Tereos SA

Foodchem International Corporation

Key Highlights from the Food Sweetener Market Report :

Preference for Convenience and Processed Food

The increasing demand for processed food like sugar-based ready-to-eat food, ready-to-drink beverages, and snacks is driving the use of high-fructose corn syrup. Due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the growing middle-class population, the demand for packaged food is increasing, which is, in turn, increasing the need for high-fructose corn syrup in food and beverage applications.

Consumers are becoming health conscious. Therefore, the demand for food sweeteners is increasing. The usage of sugar substitutes is increasing due to consumer awareness campaigns and laws mandating less sugar intake.

Maximum Market Share Occupied by Asia-Pacific

China is one of the largest sweetener producers, which dominates the global market for sweeteners like saccharin, cyclamate, stevia, and neotame. Due to the growing importance of stevia in the country, market players are more focused on this market.

The rising demand for natural and healthier alternatives to sugar in the region has attracted many food and beverage giants. For instance, Coca-Cola and Pepsi’s shares declined massively due to the use of aspartame. The demand for non-caloric sweeteners in processed food from emerging economies in Asia is mainly driving the market’s growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Food Sweetener Market?

In September 2022, Cargill launched a corn wet mill in Pandaan to cater to the growing consumer need for starches, sweeteners, and feed in Asia and Indonesia.

In July 2021, LaynNatural Ingredients announced to invest USD 148 billion to develop its infrastructure. The company’s upcoming facility is expected to be completed in the next three years and will have the capacity to process 4,000 tonnes of stevia leaf extract annually.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Food Sweetener Market Based on Product Type, Application, and Geography:



By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Sucrose (Common Sugar) Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohols Dextrose High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Maltodextrin Sorbitol Xylitol Other Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohols High-intensity Sweeteners (HIS) Sucralose Aspartame Saccharin Neotame Stevia Cyclamate Ascesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Other High-intensity Sweeteners

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bakery and Confectionery Dairy and Desserts Beverages Meat and Meat Products Soups, Sauces, and Dressings Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asis-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



