DIY Home Improvement Market Revenues to Reach USD 915.26 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ DIY Home Improvement Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 773.90 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.



Do-it-yourself (DIY) is the concept of designing and altering any project yourself. It allows customers to develop eye-catching projects without any professional help. The target products of the DIY home improvement market are products used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered. These products and activities allow homeowners to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. The changes in lifestyles have increased interest in DIY interior designing.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 773.90 billion Market Size (2028) USD 915.26 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.41% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased interest in DIY due to changing lifestyles. Online penetration of the DIY market.

Who are the Top Companies in the DIY Home Improvement Market?



In terms of market share, a few major players presently dominate the studied market. Large companies compete via volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. In contrast, small companies focus on a market segment and compete via the depth of products and improved customer service.

The noteworthy players holding the DIY home improvement market are:

Groupe ADEO

Home Depot

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Menard

Walmart

Ace Hardware

Travis Perkins

Kingfisher PLC

Hornbach Holding

Bauhaus

Obi (Tengelmann)

Hagebau

Maxeda

Crate and Barrel

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Saudi Arabia Interior Design Market Report - The Saudi Arabia interior design market size is expected to grow from USD 3.72 billion in 2023 to USD 5.94 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Saudi Arabia interior design market size is expected to grow from USD 3.72 billion in 2023 to USD 5.94 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period (2023-2028). GCC Interior Design Services Market Report - The GCC interior design services market size is expected to grow from USD 11.30 billion in 2023 to USD 16.97 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the DIY Home Improvement Report :

North America and Europe to Dominate the Market

Europe is projected to experience a significantly faster revenue CAGR owing to the installation of smart infrastructure in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Increasing investments by home improvement enterprises in creating new home improvement techniques is another factor projected to boost market revenue growth.

In the United States, the recognition of innovatively designed ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is expanding. Customization is becoming more prevalent. Accordingly, leading vendors are producing custom-designed RTA furniture for bespoke interiors. This has helped them to draw more DIY consumers, leading to increased revenue.

DIY Shops are Preferable Distribution Channels

With most DIY resources online, in-store displays play a key role in how DIY consumers learn to manage DIYs. Most often, small businesses excel over big box stores with respect to customer service and store-consumer relationships.

Almost 82% of DIYers are likely to explore products in the store, even if the final purchase is made online. Similarly, millennial DIYers are likely to seek the product and make the final purchase of quality products in-store.

What are the Latest Developments in the DIY Home Improvement Market?

In February 2021, Home Depot opened its new distribution center in Dallas, Texas, centered on the fast fulfillment of online orders. The new 1.5 million-square-foot facility is projected to deliver millions of online products directly to customers' homes or for pickup at local stores.

In January 2021, Walmart launched a new fin-tech start-up precisely to produce and supply exclusive and inexpensive DIY solutions to associates and customers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the DIY Home Improvement Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Lumber and Landscape Management Decor and Indoor Garden Kitchen Painting and Wallpaper Tools and Hardware Building Materials Lighting Plumbing and Equipment Flooring, Repair, and Replacement Electrical Work

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) DIY Home Improvement Stores Specialty Stores Online Furniture and Other Physical Stores

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the DIY Home Improvement Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

UAE Interior Design Market Report - The UAE interior design market size is expected to grow from USD 3.14 billion in 2023 to USD 4.36 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The UAE interior design market size is expected to grow from USD 3.14 billion in 2023 to USD 4.36 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Report – The living and dining room furniture market generated a revenue of USD 77.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period.

– The living and dining room furniture market generated a revenue of USD 77.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. Decorative Lighting Market Report - The decorative lighting market size is estimated at USD 105.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 146.83 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment