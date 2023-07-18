Australia Construction Machinery Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.18 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Australia Construction Machinery Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period.

The Australian government is spending heavily on construction and infrastructure to boost the country's economy, which is anticipated to create long-term demand for construction machinery in the region. The demand for advanced technology in construction machinery is growing. Autonomous equipment and durable machinery are key developments in the sector. New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland regions are witnessing positive trends in the construction market, attracting investments from key players.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.70 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.35% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to boost construction. Technological advancements in construction machinery.





Who are the Top Companies in the Australia Construction Machinery Market?

The market is moderately consolidated and dominated by major companies, such as Komatsu, Caterpillar Inc., John Deere & Co., XCMG, and Hitachi. The major players in the market are focusing on improving their product portfolios and expanding their presence in the market through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations with other companies.

The significant players in the Australian construction machinery market are,

Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Australia

Doosan Infracore Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

JCB Construction Equipment Australia

John Deere & Co.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Liebherr International

Manitou BF SA

Volvo Construction Equipment

Wacker Neuson

Sumitomo Corporation

XCMG Group

Sany Group

Shandong Lin Gong Construction Machinery

Key Highlights from the Australia Construction Machinery Market Report :

Rising Infrastructure and Construction Activities

The Australian government and private players are driving the demand for construction machinery and equipment in the country with increased spending on infrastructure development.

Residential building construction activity in Australia is witnessing gradual growth, offering significant revenue opportunities.

The construction sector is also attracting foreign direct investments.

Increased Need for Dump Trucks

Automation of dump trucks is a continuing trend to ensure safety and operating efficiency, especially in the mining industry. They are available in various sizes to meet capacity and load requirements.

Dump trucks are expected to hold a significant market share in the Australian construction machinery market. Manufacturers are launching new products in response to the rising demand.

Stringent emission standards in the country are encouraging players to introduce electric dump trucks.

What are the Latest Developments in the Australia Construction Machinery Market?

In September 2022, Doosan unveiled its DA45-7 ADT 44 articulated dump truck (ADT) to compete with rigid dump trucks (RDTs) in the 40-tonne class.

In June 2022, ARX Construction and Mining Equipment chose EXCON 2022 to debut motor graders G3200 and G1000 and the Blast Hole Drill Rig D3300.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Australia Construction Machinery Market Based on Application Type and Machinery Type.

By Application Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Material Handling Earth Moving Transportation

By Machinery Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hydraulic Excavators Wheel Loaders Crawler Trucks Dump Trucks Motor Graders



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Australia Construction Machinery Market Report (2023-2028) .

