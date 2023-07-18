US Mattress Market Revenues to Reach USD 21.46 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ US Mattress Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 18.47 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period.



The prevalence of sleep disorders and back pain drives the United States mattress market. Multiplying product demand from the real estate sector to serve the needs of the residential segment has also led to a surge in the sales of home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linen products, among others.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 18.47 billion Market Size (2028) USD 21.46 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.05% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The prevalence of sleep disorders and back pain. The multiplying product demand from the real estate sector to serve the needs of the residential segment.

Who are the Top Companies in the US Mattress Market?



The US mattress market is moderately consolidated in nature.

The significant players holding the US mattress market are:

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Casper Inc.

Saatva Inc.

Purple Innovations Inc.

Spring Air International

Sleep Number Corporation

Tuft & Needle LLC

Kingsdown Mattress

Corsicana Mattress Company

Key Highlights from the US Mattress Market Report :

Soaring Demand for the Memory Foam Mattress

The memory foam mattress segment is steering the mattress market in the United States. They are witnessing the fastest sales growth due to mounting awareness about health and the correct body posture while sleeping. They also help reduce allergies and are beneficial for side sleepers.

The memory foam mattress is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period because of its benefits, like proper spine alignment, pressure point relief, and resistance to dust mites and allergens.

Increasing Disposable Income in the US is Leading the Market

The disposable income of the people in the country has been increasing y-o-y. With cumulative personal disposable income, consumers tend to buy more home furnishing goods, including mattresses. This is also expected to drive the profits of mattress specialty stores in the market.

Online channel distributors are also gaining from this and coming up with new ideas to make mattresses fit in a box so that they can be easily delivered to consumers.

What are the Latest Developments in the US Mattress Market?

In September 2022, Saatva launched a dorm-friendly pillow, bedding, and mattress topper bundle. The new bundle is specifically crafted for students and upgrades their sleep comfort at home or off-campus.

In August 2022, Saatva launched the Memory Foam Hybrid, an ultra-breathable, state-of-the-art memory foam innerspring hybrid mattress. It is an elevated take on memory foam that provides balanced, responsive support for a more comfortable sleep.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the US Mattress Market Based on Type, Size, End-user, and Distribution Channel:

By Type Innerspring Memory Foam Latex Other Types

By Size Single Size Mattress Double Size Mattress Queen Size Mattress King Size Mattress

By End-user Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel Offline Specialty Stores Multi-Brand Stores Others Online



