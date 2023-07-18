Hyperscale Datacenter Market Revenues to Reach USD 124.40 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Hyperscale Datacenter Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 96.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data center facilities are designed to support thousands of physical servers and millions of virtual machines. They offer robust, scalable applications and services to consumers and businesses and are in high demand. Hyperscale computing is necessary for cloud and big data storage, indicating the market is going to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 96.14 billion Market Size (2028) USD 124.40 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.29% Study Period 2020-2027 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for cloud and big data storage. Growing complexity in business-critical applications. The rising popularity of web services.





Which are the Top Companies in the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market?

The hyperscale data center market is moderately fragmented. There are global players and small and medium-sized enterprises. Major players engage in partnerships and acquisitions to gain a sustainable competitive advantage over others.

The significant players in the global hyperscale data center market in 2023 are,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Nvidia Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Report :

Growing Demand for High-Performing Technologies

The demand for cloud-based solutions is increasing due to the growing use of technology and preference toward cloud. Companies and governments are realizing the benefits of moving data to the cloud instead of maintaining costly infrastructure.

Cloud services offer easy access to content and services on multiple devices for consumers. Many businesses use "as-a-service" options from global technology companies to access cloud-related operations.

Germany Becoming the Center of Attention

The rise in new firms and population growth in Europe has resulted in increased demand for hyperscale data centers in Europe.

The German data center market has shown significant growth in recent times, aided by the development of hyperscale data centers and the implementation of GDPR.

Google announced an investment of EUR 1 billion to enhance cloud computing infrastructure in Germany.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market?

In November 2022, Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta announced a plan to build a 100 MW data center complex on 12 acres of land in Karawang, West Java, east of Jakarta.

In June 2022, Equinix Inc. and PGIM Real Estate opened the xScale data center in Sydney, named SY9x.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Based on End-user and Country.

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) Enterprises Colocation Providers

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) United States Canada China Japan Australia United Kingdom Germany Other Countries







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market (2023-2028) .

