Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.69 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 3.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period.

POS terminals help businesses complete sales transactions and store, capture, and share those data. The adoption of POS terminals has grown due to their increased return on investment and convenience. Integrating CRM and financial solutions into POS terminals has empowered businesses with better revenue and inventory management. Governments in the Southeast Asia region are thriving to secure transactions from financial fraud, positively impacting the POS terminal market. Mobile POS systems are gaining more popularity in the region.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 3.70 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 7.69 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)15.73%
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversRising online payments.
Partnerships from foreign players.


Who are the Top Companies in the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market?

The Southeast Asian POS terminal market is moderately fragmented. Local and international players are investing more in the region to attract and retain more customers. The subscription-based pricing model in the software segment is increasing the competition in the market.

The significant players in the Southeast Asian POS terminal market with the majority share in 2023 are,

  • Xilnex
  • Auto Count Sdn Bhd
  • iMetrics Pte. Ltd
  • AZ Digital Pte. Ltd
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • NCR Corporation
  • Toshiba Tec Corp.
  • HP Development Company LP
  • Bindo Labs Inc.
  • Shopify Inc.
  • Qashier Pte Ltd
  • StoreHub Sdn Bhd

Key Highlights from the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Report:

Growth in the Retail Segment

  • Retail stores face several challenges in customer retention. POS terminals can offer them features like sales reporting, inventory management, and customer analytics to overcome these hurdles.
  • Online consumer spending is predicted to rise significantly in Southeast Asia, driven by the growth of the digital economy.
  • Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia offer great opportunities in the online marketplace.

Rapid Growth in Singapore

  • Singapore is a leader in payment innovations. POS card payments are rising in the country, indicating lucrative opportunities for POS terminal adoption.
  • The Singaporean government promotes QR-based payments as part of its 'Smart Nation Vision.' The SGQR code is becoming the industry standard for POS transactions in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market?

  • In July 2022, Shopify launched Shopify POS and integrated Wisepad 3 hardware for Singaporean retailers.
  • In February 2022, Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd signed an agreement with PDI, a developer of software solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. The deal is to install cloud-based PDI POS solutions in many Asian countries with the Chevron retail network.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Based on Component, Type, End-User Industry, and Country.

  • By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Hardware
    • Software and Services
  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Fixed Point-of-Sale Terminals
    • Mobile/Portable Point-of-Sale Terminals
  • By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Entertainment
    • Hospitality
    • Healthcare
    • Retail
    • Other End-user Industries
  • By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Singapore
    • Indonesia
    • Vietnam
    • Malaysia
    • Other Southeast Asian Countries

