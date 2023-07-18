Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.69 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period.

POS terminals help businesses complete sales transactions and store, capture, and share those data. The adoption of POS terminals has grown due to their increased return on investment and convenience. Integrating CRM and financial solutions into POS terminals has empowered businesses with better revenue and inventory management. Governments in the Southeast Asia region are thriving to secure transactions from financial fraud, positively impacting the POS terminal market. Mobile POS systems are gaining more popularity in the region.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.70 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.69 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 15.73% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rising online payments. Partnerships from foreign players.



Who are the Top Companies in the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market?

The Southeast Asian POS terminal market is moderately fragmented. Local and international players are investing more in the region to attract and retain more customers. The subscription-based pricing model in the software segment is increasing the competition in the market.

The significant players in the Southeast Asian POS terminal market with the majority share in 2023 are,

Xilnex

Auto Count Sdn Bhd

iMetrics Pte. Ltd

AZ Digital Pte. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

NCR Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corp.

HP Development Company LP

Bindo Labs Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Qashier Pte Ltd

StoreHub Sdn Bhd

Key Highlights from the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Report :

Growth in the Retail Segment

Retail stores face several challenges in customer retention. POS terminals can offer them features like sales reporting, inventory management, and customer analytics to overcome these hurdles.

Online consumer spending is predicted to rise significantly in Southeast Asia, driven by the growth of the digital economy.

Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia offer great opportunities in the online marketplace.

Rapid Growth in Singapore

Singapore is a leader in payment innovations. POS card payments are rising in the country, indicating lucrative opportunities for POS terminal adoption.

The Singaporean government promotes QR-based payments as part of its 'Smart Nation Vision.' The SGQR code is becoming the industry standard for POS transactions in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market?

In July 2022, Shopify launched Shopify POS and integrated Wisepad 3 hardware for Singaporean retailers.

In February 2022, Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd signed an agreement with PDI, a developer of software solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. The deal is to install cloud-based PDI POS solutions in many Asian countries with the Chevron retail network.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Southeast Asia POS Terminal Market Based on Component, Type, End-User Industry, and Country.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software and Services

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fixed Point-of-Sale Terminals Mobile/Portable Point-of-Sale Terminals

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Entertainment Hospitality Healthcare Retail Other End-user Industries

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Singapore Indonesia Vietnam Malaysia Other Southeast Asian Countries







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

