Non-woven Fabric Market Revenues to Reach USD 72.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Non-woven Fabric Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 53.89 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was negligible on the development of the non-woven fabric market. Currently, as governments are providing economic packages for SMEs and other benefits, consumers worldwide are concentrating on essential commodities and personal protective equipment. The growing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry, along with increasing demand for electric vehicles, is expected to drive the market studied.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 53.89 billion Market Size (2028) USD 72.19 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.02% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry. Rising construction activities in the United States and other emerging economies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Who are the Top Companies in the Non-woven Fabric Market?



The non-woven fabric market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the nonwoven fabric market are:

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Cygnus Group

DuPont

Eximius Incorporation

Fitesa

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

Paramount Tech Fab Industries

PFNonwovens Czech SRO

Toray Industries Inc.

TWE Group

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Eco Fibers Market Report - The global eco fibers market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

- The global eco fibers market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Aramid Fiber Market Report - During the time frame of the forecast, the aramid fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4%.

Key Highlights from the Non-woven Fabric Market Report :

Expanding Demand from Healthcare Industry

Non-woven fabric is utilized in various products in the healthcare industry, viz., surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings. It is also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, etc.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive increase in the demand for non-woven face masks to prevent the spreading of the virus. Consequently, this resulted in an increase in demand for non-woven fabrics worldwide at an exponential rate.

APAC anticipated to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer worldwide, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities and multiplication in the production of non-woven fabric. Considering the consumption and production of non-woven fabric, China held the largest share globally.

The textile industry in China is thriving, with expanding investments and government support from the 13th Five-Year Plan.

What are the Latest Developments in the Non-woven Fabric Market?

In August 2022, Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics Inc. (WINFAB) announced investing in a non-woven geotextile manufacturing production line in Nashville, GA. The production line is expected to begin operation by the second quarter of 2023.

In June 2022, AstenJohnson revealed creating its new division named AJ Nonwovens. With this move, the international industrial textile manufacturer intends to increase production capacity and improve speed in the North American market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Non-woven Fabric Market Based on Technology, Material, End-user, and Geography:

By Technology Spun-bond Wet-laid Dry-laid Other Technologies

By Material Polyester Polypropylene Polyethylene Rayon Other Materials

By End-user Construction Textile Healthcare Automotive Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Non-woven Fabric Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report - The global natural fiber reinforced composites market size is expected to grow from 4,013.93 kilotons in 2023 to 6,249.94 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global natural fiber reinforced composites market size is expected to grow from 4,013.93 kilotons in 2023 to 6,249.94 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Global Waterproofing Breathable Textiles Market Report – The global waterproofing breathable textiles market size is expected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2023 to USD 2.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The global waterproofing breathable textiles market size is expected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2023 to USD 2.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Recycled Synthetic Fiber Market Report - The recycled synthetic fiber market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment