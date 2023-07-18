Non-woven Fabric Market Revenues to Reach USD 72.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Non-woven Fabric Market Report (2023-2028),” the market is estimated at USD 53.89 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was negligible on the development of the non-woven fabric market. Currently, as governments are providing economic packages for SMEs and other benefits, consumers worldwide are concentrating on essential commodities and personal protective equipment. The growing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry, along with increasing demand for electric vehicles, is expected to drive the market studied.

 Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 53.89 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 72.19 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)6.02%
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (USD)
Largest MarketAsia-Pacific
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversGrowing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry.
Rising construction activities in the United States and other emerging economies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Who are the Top Companies in the Non-woven Fabric Market?

The non-woven fabric market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the nonwoven fabric market are:

  • Ahlstrom-Munksj
  • Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Cygnus Group
  • DuPont
  • Eximius Incorporation
  • Fitesa
  • Freudenberg Performance Materials
  • Glatfelter
  • Johns Manville
  • KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)
  • Paramount Tech Fab Industries
  • PFNonwovens Czech SRO
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • TWE Group

Key Highlights from the Non-woven Fabric Market Report:

Expanding Demand from Healthcare Industry

  • Non-woven fabric is utilized in various products in the healthcare industry, viz., surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings. It is also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, etc.
  • With the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive increase in the demand for non-woven face masks to prevent the spreading of the virus. Consequently, this resulted in an increase in demand for non-woven fabrics worldwide at an exponential rate.

  APAC anticipated to Dominate the Market

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer worldwide, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities and multiplication in the production of non-woven fabric. Considering the consumption and production of non-woven fabric, China held the largest share globally.
  • The textile industry in China is thriving, with expanding investments and government support from the 13th Five-Year Plan.

What are the Latest Developments in the Non-woven Fabric Market?  

  • In August 2022, Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics Inc. (WINFAB) announced investing in a non-woven geotextile manufacturing production line in Nashville, GA. The production line is expected to begin operation by the second quarter of 2023.
  • In June 2022, AstenJohnson revealed creating its new division named AJ Nonwovens. With this move, the international industrial textile manufacturer intends to increase production capacity and improve speed in the North American market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Non-woven Fabric Market Based on Technology, Material, End-user, and Geography:

  • By Technology
    • Spun-bond
    • Wet-laid
    • Dry-laid
    • Other Technologies
  • By Material
    • Polyester
    • Polypropylene
    • Polyethylene
    • Rayon
    • Other Materials
  • By End-user
    • Construction
    • Textile
    • Healthcare
    • Automotive
    • Other End-user Industries
  • By Geography
    • North America  
      • United States 
      • Canada 
      • Mexico
    • Europe 
      • United Kingdom 
      • Germany 
      • France 
      • Italy
      • Rest of Europe 
    • Asia-Pacific 
      • China 
      • India 
      • Japan 
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific 
    • South America 
      • Brazil 
      • Argentina 
      • Rest of South America 
    • Middle East & Africa 
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa 

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

