X-ray Market to Reach $24.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “X-ray Market by Technology (Digital Imaging and Analog Imaging), Portability (Stationary and Mobile), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032” According to the report, the global x-ray industry generated $13.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $24.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8804

Prime determinants of growth

The growing prevalence of diseases requiring X-ray examinations such as cardiac diseases, dental diseases, and orthopedic disorders is driving the global x-ray market growth. Further, technological advancements in X-ray systems and a rise in demand for point-of-care imaging drives the market growth. However, the high cost of X-ray systems hinders the growth of the market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the X-ray market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $24.9 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Technology, Portability, End Users, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of diseases requiring X-ray examinations Technological advancements in X-ray systems



Rise in demand for point-of-care imaging Opportunities Growth in opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of X-ray system



Limited Access in Remote Areas

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the X-ray market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for efficient diagnosis of chronic diseases is getting back on track, owing to prevailing cases, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/x-ray-market

The digital imaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the digital imaging segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the global X-ray market revenue, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to its advantages over film-based systems, including immediate image acquisition, improved image quality, reduced radiation exposure, and integration capabilities.

The stationary segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on portability, the stationary segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global X-ray market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its wide applications, technological advancements, superior image quality, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, many hospitals and diagnostic centers professionals are skilled to use stationary x-ray systems. However, the mobile segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the demand for advanced imaging capabilities in large healthcare facilities, technological advancements, integration with data management systems, and customization for different medical specialties.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the diagnostic imaging centers segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global X-ray market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services, coupled with advancements in imaging technologies. However, the hospital segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032, owing to a rise in the adoption of digital X-ray systems for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, a rise in the availability of portable digital X-ray systems, and surge in prevalence of chronic disorders and increase in a number of hospital visits.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8804

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global X-ray market revenue, owing to an increase in the adoption of advanced imaging systems such as digital X-ray systems, a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in a number of key players offering advanced X-ray imaging systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the aging population and increased need for routine checkups procedures, the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment.

Leading Market Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation.

Siemens

Hologic Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Onex Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Allengers Medical System Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global X-ray market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product approval, agreement, innovation, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR -

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter