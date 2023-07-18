Ride Sharing Software Market to Reach $34.2 Billion, by 2032 at 17.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Ride Sharing Software Market by Type (App-based and Web-based) and Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Car Rental): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the ride sharing software industry generated $7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $34.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global ride sharing software market is driven by several factors, including the increase in penetration of smartphones and the internet, the growth in demand for convenient transportation, and the increase in vehicle ownership expenses. However, privacy and security concerns and the varying transport policies of different countries restrict market growth. Furthermore, the rising integration of autonomous ride sharing offers a strong opportunity for the ride sharing software industry. In addition, the integration of advanced mobility services is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 $34.2 Billion CAGR 17.6% No. of Pages in Report 206 Segments covered Type, Service Type, and Region







Drivers Increase in the penetration of smartphones and the internet.







Growth in demand for convenient transportation.







Increase in expenses of vehicle ownership.



Opportunities Rising integration of autonomous ride sharing.







Integration of advanced mobility services.



Restraints Safety and security concerns.







Varying transport policies in different countries.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the ride sharing software industry as demand for passenger transport declined due to lockdown measures and transport restrictions imposed by national authorities. The restrictions on travel and social distancing measures limit the growth of the ride sharing software market.

Some businesses have implemented new features and functions added by ride sharing software companies to enable these pandemic measures.

In addition, the industry is shifting towards remote work and virtual events. These had impacted the economy of the transport sector.

Furthermore, the global situation has improved, and the growth of the global ride sharing software market is steady.

The app-based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the app-based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global ride sharing software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The advancement in ride sharing services is attributed to ease of booking, passenger convenience, and comfort, enabling app-based services to transform the transport industry globally. However, the web-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2032, as web-based ride sharing software services help to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.

The e-hailing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on service type, the e-hailing segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global ride sharing software market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The e-hailing ride sharing software solutions offer a wide range of benefits, such as the personal driver option, to the passengers. However, the car sharing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2032. The car sharing solutions further expand the usage of electric or hybrid vehicles.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2022-

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global ride sharing software market revenue. The region has been at the forefront of digital solutions initiatives, including the development and adoption of advanced transportation technologies. Thus, propelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the increase in penetration of digitalization and the higher adoption of cloud based solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

Uber Technologies, Inc.

HyreCar Inc.

Ola Cabs

Wingz

Via Transportation, Inc.

Zimride Inc. (Enterprise Holdings)

Gett

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

BlaBlaCar

Lyft, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ride sharing software market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

