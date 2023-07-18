Video Game Market to Reach $446.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Video Game Market by Device (Smartphone, PC, and Consoles), Age Group (Generation Z, Generation Y, and Generation X), and Platform Type (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global video game market was valued at $231.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $446.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/85680

Prime determinants of growth

The global video game market is driven by rise in trend of competitive multiplayer games, technological advancements, and growth in the esports industry. However, Government have banned certain games or developer companies due to the fast development of cloud gaming technology, causing data breaches and cyber security threats leading to consumer behavior being adversely impacted as well as hindering market expansion. On the other hand, the growing preference for cloud gaming is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage



Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year



2022

Market Size in 2022

$231.4 billion

Market Size in 2032

$446.4 billion

CAGR

6.5%

No. of Pages in Report 250

Segments covered

Device, Age Group, Platform Type, and Region.





Drivers



Rise in Trend of Competitive Multiplayer Games

Technological Advancements

Growth in the Esports industry



Opportunities

An increase in government initiatives boosts the gaming industry

Cloud gaming









Restraints



Growth in Health Concerns and Addiction-Related Issues

Privacy Concern

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5d601f5a7fada015eb8c90e22a517c7d





The smartphones segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By device, the smartphones segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for arund two-thirds of the global video game market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for online games will increase as a result of increased accessibility. In addition, the increased affordability of smartphones is a significant contributor to market growth. The PC segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. As technology continues to improve, PCs are becoming more powerful and capable of running games at higher frame rates and with more detail than ever before.

The Generation Z segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By age group, the Generation Z segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global video game market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Generation Z is an important market segment for the video game industry due to their affinity for technology, gaming as a form of entertainment, and their use of mobile devices for gaming.

The online segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By platform type, the online segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global video game market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Online games helped to facilitate in-game communications and contributed to enhancing the overall gaming experience, which bodes well for the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific has a large ecosystem of game developers, publishers, and other industry stakeholders, which fosters a supportive and competitive climate for the business. This ecosystem encompasses a wide spectrum of organizations, from small independent studios to major international enterprises, and it fosters a diversified and dynamic gaming culture.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/85680

Leading Market Players: -

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Lucid Games

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo of America Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global video game market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:



• Casino and Gaming Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

• Toys & Games Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

• Casino Gaming Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

• Gaming Posters Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

• Videogame Console Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





