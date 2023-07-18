Mitesco Appoints Mr. Allen Plunk to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ( www.mitescoinc.com , the “Company” or “Mitesco”) today announced that effective today, it has appointed Mr. Allen Plunk to its Board of Directors. This follows a recent assessment of its healthcare operations and coincides with its decision to place new emphasis on building out its acquisition of healthcare technology and services entities.



Ms. Shelia Schweitzer, Chairman of the Board for Mitesco, commented, “Allen is a senior executive with over 30 years of delivering global technology and technology-enabled services – the last 15 years focused on healthcare technology and services. He has a proven ability to scale and grow organizations from start-up to $1B in annual revenue. I have known him personally and professionally for over 15 years, and I believe he can help fashion a successful approach for sustainable growth using our public company status.”

Mr. Lawrence Diamond, CEO of Mitesco, said, “We are glad to have Allen join the Board. His expertise in finance and operations will enhance the Company’s efforts as we evaluate acquisitions and work to turn around the company.”

Mr. Plunk, age 52, has since 2017 served as Senior Vice President and divisional General Manager for NextGen Healthcare ( https://nexgen.com/ ), as part of the Executive Management team to help accelerate growth and streamline operations, holding roles managing NextGen’s Revenue Cycle Management business, Clearinghouse Solutions, and other senior Operational roles.

During 2015 and 2016 he was a Strategic Advisor for PatientMatters, a start-up focused on patient financial management for hospitals, which is a growing challenge for hospitals requiring new and innovative solutions to be brought to the marketplace. In his role, he provided guidance to the Board of Directors, CEO and Founder on the company’s strategy and appropriate next steps for the organization.

Starting in 2007 Mr. Plunk joined CareMedic Systems where he led all operations and finance functions of this private equity-backed (Oak Investment Partners as lead investor) revenue cycle technology and services company from 2007 through Optum’s purchase of the business in December 2009.

After Optum acquired CareMedic Systems in 2009, remained on board as a member of the senior executive leadership team creating Optum’s strategy to enter and grow a revenue cycle technology and managed services business, a division now known as Optum360. He was instrumental in multiple strategic acquisitions aggregating over $750 million of invested capital from 2009 and 2015 to build one of the world’s leading healthcare revenue cycle technology and technology-enabled service organizations.

Prior to 2007, Mr. Plunk was in senior management roles at various public and private companies including Viewlocity, a Battery Venture backed start-up, and Unicomp. He began his career at Coopers and Lybrand in 1992 in public accounting.

The Company also notes that it filed its Form 10K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and its Form 10Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, are in process.

About Mitesco Inc.

Mitesco is building a next-generation healthcare solution, providing healthcare services and technology to make healthcare more accessible, higher quality, and more affordable. The Mitesco team has extensive experience in building successful growth situations within the healthcare industry, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces that when consumers' expectations are exceeded the business performance does so as well. Mitesco operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC. The Good Clinic ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. Learn more at mitescoinc.com and twitter.com/mitescoinc .



