Accelerating Vehicle Electrification Drives Demand for Automotive Wiring Harness Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insight, the global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is expected to reach a staggering value of US$ 119.31 Billion by 2033. This projection reflects a CAGR of 8%, highlighting substantial growth compared to the projected value of US$ 55.26 Billion in 2023.



The automotive industry is experiencing a remarkable trend towards vehicle electrification, driven by the urgent need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. As electric and hybrid vehicles become more prevalent, the demand for sophisticated wiring systems and harnesses increases. These wiring systems and harnesses connect components such as batteries, motors, inverters, and charging infrastructure. The rising demand results from the need for efficient and reliable connections in these vehicles.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. As the demand for cleaner and greener transportation solutions rises, so does the need for high-voltage wiring harnesses. These harnesses efficiently transmit power between the battery, motor, and electronic components. The surge in electric vehicle adoption drives the automotive wiring harness market.

A growing concern for road safety has increased the demand for advanced vehicle safety features. Examples of these features include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), collision avoidance systems, lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control. To support these technologies, robust and intricate wiring harnesses are essential. Wiring harnesses facilitate the seamless integration of sensors, cameras, and control units.

The integration of advanced infotainment systems, telematics, and connectivity features in modern vehicles demands sophisticated wiring systems. These wiring harnesses enable the smooth transfer of data and seamless communication between diverse vehicle components. As consumer demand for connected cars continues to soar, the need for state-of-the-art wiring harnesses becomes increasingly pronounced.

Nowadays, vehicles are equipped with electronic systems, infotainment features, navigation systems, and connectivity options. The demand for seamless integration and functionality increases the need for efficient and reliable wiring harnesses. Wiring harnesses are critical in transmitting data and power effectively throughout the vehicle. As in-car connectivity and advanced infotainment systems continue to evolve, the demand for advanced wiring harnesses is expected to rise further.

Governments worldwide implement stringent regulations for vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and emission standards. These regulations require specific safety features and technologies in vehicles, leading to the need for additional wiring harnesses. Automotive manufacturers strive to comply with these regulations. Safety features like airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and electronic stability control (ESC) rely heavily on robust wiring harnesses for their optimal functionality. As a result, the demand for automotive wiring harnesses intensifies.

The aftermarket segment presents substantial growth prospects for the automotive wiring harness market. As vehicles age, the need for wiring harness replacement and repair becomes increasingly prevalent. This creates significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers operating in the market. Moreover, the proliferation of electric vehicle charging stations necessitates the usage of wiring harnesses to support power transmission and facilitate seamless connectivity.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The automotive wiring harness industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise sizably, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6 % through 2033.

through 2033. The United States held a 17.8% share of the global automotive wiring harness industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 7.8 % over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the automotive wiring harness industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the automotive wiring harness industry. In 2022, Japan had a 5.2 % share of the automotive wiring harness industry globally.

share of the automotive wiring harness industry globally. The automotive wiring harness industry in China is expected to flourish speedily, registering a CAGR of 8.2 % over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 4.7% of the global automotive wiring harness industry in 2022.

Competitive Landscape in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Key players are actively engaged in various strategies to maintain their market position and meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry. These strategies include product innovation, research and development, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Companies are focusing on developing advanced wiring harness solutions that offer higher efficiency, increased durability, and improved performance. Additionally, they are investing in technologies such as electrification and autonomous driving to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Top Key Companies Profiled In The Automotive Wiring Harness Market

LEONI Group Samvardhana Motherson Group Sumitomo Electric Yazaki Group Fujikura Ltd. Lear Corporation Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd YURA Tech Corporation Nexans



Recent Developments by Key Players

In July 2022, Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd celebrated opening a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant dedicated to producing automotive wiring harness products. The facility is located within Cambodia's Royal Group Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.

In May 2022, Marelli introduced its new Wireless Distributed Battery Management System. It enables a significant reduction in wiring harness by 90%. This innovative system enhances the flexibility, efficiency, and reliability of electric vehicles while also offering cost savings.

Key Segments Profiled In The Automotive Wiring Harness Market

By Product Type:

Chassis & Safety Conventional Chassis Semi-Forward Chassis Full Forward Chassis

Body Roof Door & Window Facia Seat Interior

HVAC

Engine

Sensors



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Sized SUV Luxury

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles BEV PHEV



By Sales Channel:

First Fit

Replacement

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About the Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

