Venous Diseases Treatment Market expected to reach US$ 11.3 billion by 2031 with CAGR of 6.8%: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global venous diseases treatment market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. By 2031, there is expected to be revenues of US$ 11.3 billion in the market, reflecting a growth of 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.



According to a new position statement, the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) offers recommendations for the endovascular placement of metallic stents to treat chronic iliofemoral venous obstruction. A companion statement to the 2022 statement on acute iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis has been published online in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

The use of foam sclerotherapy for varicose veins and CVI is another method of treating them. An injection of foam solution triggers the collapse of the veins, resulting in their resorption by the body. There are certain patients who may benefit from foam sclerotherapy, which is less invasive than surgery.

Approximately 30 million Americans suffer from chronic venous disease (CVD). It is estimated that CVD has a prevalence of 10 times higher than peripheral arterial disease. Approximately 20,550 patients are admitted to hospitals annually for venous ulcers, which are the most advanced clinical manifestations of chronic venous disease. In the United States, venous diseases cost $3 billion each year in direct costs.

A continuing trend is for patients to become more aware of venous diseases, their risk factors, and treatment options. Patients can benefit from preventive measures and lifestyle modifications, as well as early intervention, by learning about the importance of prevention and early intervention.

A vital part of venous disease management is compression therapy. New materials and technologies have made compression stockings and bandages more comfortable and effective. As a result of these technological advances, patients can wear compression garments for a longer period of time, improving their chances of success.

Key Findings of the Market Report

With a 43% share of the global market by 2031, hospitals are forecast to dominate the end-user segment.

Ablation devices held around 27% of the global market’s share in 2021.

By disease type, varicose veins accounted for around 24% of the global healthcare market in 2021.

The surgical segment is projected to account for 57% of the global market.

The demand for laser treatments for venous diseases is expected to grow in the coming years.



Global Venous Diseases Treatment: Growth Drivers

A growing aging population and increasing incidences of venous disorders are driving the market growth. Treatment options are being expanded with minimally invasive procedures and vascular stents. Venous diseases continue to be researched and developed by pharmaceutical companies. Drugs that treat DVT, as well as agents that improve venous function and relieve symptoms in CVI, continue to be researched. Innovations such as these may improve patient outcomes and provide new treatment options.

Many organizations, government agencies, and others conduct awareness programs. The initiatives they are taking will encourage people to become more aware of their health and to seek early diagnoses for a more effective cure and prevention. As a result, rising awareness about venous disorders will promote demand for venous disease treatments.

Increasing numbers of minimally invasive procedures are being used to treat venous diseases. The treatment of varicose veins and CVI often involves catheters, lasers, or radiofrequency energy. Traditional surgical methods tend to cause more scarring, take longer to recover, and have a higher complication rate than minimally invasive procedures.



Global Venous Diseases Treatment: Regional Landscape

According to TMR’s estimates, the market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2031.

Europe's elderly population, growing disposable income, and accelerating awareness are all going to contribute to significant growth in the years to come.

A growing elderly population and technological advances in vascular stents are driving growth in the Asia-Pacific market.



Global Venous Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Company profiles conclude the report on the global venous diseases treatment market, which provides information about key players. The global venous diseases treatment market report profiles each of these companies based on their company overviews, financial overviews, business strategies, application portfolios, and recent developments.

In July 2023, Servier launched a new campaign to raise awareness about venous disease. Servier is launching a social media campaign to increase awareness of Chronic Venous Disease and remind the general public of the need to seek treatment as soon as symptoms emerge.

launched a new campaign to raise awareness about venous disease. Servier is launching a social media campaign to increase awareness of Chronic Venous Disease and remind the general public of the need to seek treatment as soon as symptoms emerge. In July 2023, enVVeno Medical Corporation, which sets new standards for venous disease treatment, announced two new investor events and an update on its SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) study. SAVVE enrollment and the initiatives implemented by enVVeno Medical will be discussed in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series.

Global Venous Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Surgeries

Angioplasty or Stenting

Vein Ligation and stripping

Vena Cava Filter

Ambulatory Phlebectomy

Others

Therapies

Sclerotherapy

Radiofrequency Ablation Therapy

Laser Treatment

Disease Type

Deep-vein Thrombophlebitis

Varicose Veins

Superficial Thrombophlebitis

Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Venous Ulcers

Others

Product Type

Ablation Devices

Venous Stents

Venous Closure Products

Sclerotherapy Injection

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



