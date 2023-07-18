Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market Set to Soar Past USD 101.31 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Electronic Chemicals And Materials market , increasing miniaturization of electronic components, rising demand for flexible and wearable electronics, growing use of advanced packaging technologies, surging adoption of 5G technology, rising focus on printed electronics, expanding application scope in the healthcare industry, emergence of new materials and processes, shifting manufacturing landscape to Asia-Pacific region, increasing use of eco-friendly materials, and growing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in electronic devices are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Electronic chemicals and materials are high-purity chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing, cleaning, etching, polishing, doping, and servicing of semiconductors, integrated circuits (ICs), and printed circuit boards (PCBs). They are essential for the production of electronic devices, and the market for electronic chemicals and materials is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Prominent Players in Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

BASF AG

Cabot Microelectronics

Covestro

DowDuPont

Hitachi Chemical

Honshu Chemical Industry

Linde plc

Merck Group

Mitsui Chemicals America

Okmetic Oy

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Showa Denko Materials

Siltronic AG

Solvay A.G.

Songwon

Sumitomo Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Specialty Gases Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Specialty gases dominated the global online market as they are essential for various semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as deposition, etching, and annealing. With the increasing demand for advanced semiconductors and the growing semiconductor industry, the demand for specialty gases is expected to remain high.

Semiconductors is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the semiconductors is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for semiconductors continues to grow with the increasing adoption of electronic devices in various sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications. As the demand for advanced semiconductors with higher performance and miniaturization increases, the sales of electronic chemicals and materials used in semiconductor fabrication processes are expected to be driven by this segment.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Manufacturing Powerhouse

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets as countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan, has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse for electronic devices and components. These countries have a strong presence in the semiconductor, PCB, and display manufacturing industries, which are major consumers of electronic chemicals and materials. The concentration of manufacturing facilities and supply chains in this region contributes to its dominance in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Electronic Chemicals And Materials market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Electronic Chemicals And Materials.

Key Developments in the Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market

In January 2023, DuPont announced that it would acquire Laird Performance Materials for $2.2 billion. Laird is a leading provider of electronic chemicals and materials for the semiconductor, display, and photovoltaic industries. This acquisition will help DuPont to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in these growing markets.

In March 2023, BASF announced that it would acquire Evonik's electronic materials business for €1.6 billion. Evonik is a leading provider of electronic chemicals and materials for the semiconductor, display, and photovoltaic industries. This acquisition will help BASF to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in these growing markets.

