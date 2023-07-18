Targeted Oncology™ announces recipients of its Q2 Oncology Icons award program

CRANBURY, N.J., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Oncology, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is pleased to announce the honorees of the Oncology Icons Q2 award program. This esteemed initiative celebrates oncology clinicians who have made significant contributions in a community setting. It is designed to recognize their exceptional achievements, dedication and impact on patient care.







Through their unwavering commitment, these Oncology Icons have played a vital role in transforming the industry and improving outcomes for patients nationwide. Each nominee was assessed based on their notable achievements, innovative research and contributions to clinical practice.

“We are truly honored to recognize these exceptional individuals as icons in the field of oncology,” said Erik Lohrmann, vice president of Targeted Oncology. “These honorees not only exemplify outstanding leadership, but also serve as an inspiration for the next generation of oncology professionals.”

The Oncology Icons for Q2 2023 are:

Manmeet Ahluwalia, M.D., Baptist Health : Ahluwalia is the chief scientific officer, chief of medical oncology, deputy director and Fernandez family endowed chair at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, where his primary areas of research and patient care are primary brain tumors and metastases. He joined Miami Cancer Institute from the Cleveland Clinic, where he helped develop a world-class clinical trials program for brain tumors. His research has been published in more than 250 peer-reviewed publications. In 2016, he was selected to participate in the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Leadership Development Program. "It was an exceptional opportunity for me to work with my esteemed colleagues here to build a transformative cancer program," Ahluwalia said. "I am excited about the Oncology Icons honor and to hear about my co-honorees, Tara Graff, D.O., and Thaddeus Beck, M.D., who are both preeminent leaders transforming cancer care for their communities."

J. Thaddeus Beck, M.D., FACP, Highlands Oncology : As a founding member of Highlands Oncology in Rogers, Arkansas, Beck is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology from the American Board of Internal Medicine. He graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock in 1985 with a doctor of medicine degree and also completed his residency in internal medicine there. In 2002, Beck was elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. "I am honored to work in the field of oncology and to have spent my entire career in Northwest Arkansas with Highlands," Beck said. "The work my colleagues and I do each day is a challenge. At times it can be groundbreaking and at other times it's heartbreaking, but the big picture of forging the future of cancer care keeps us moving forward."

Tara Graff, D.O., Mission Cancer + Blood: Graff specializes in hematology/oncology at Mission Blood + Cancer in Des Moines, Iowa. Graff completed her medical education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida, and her residency and fellowship training at Medical College of Wisconsin at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. With a strong focus on research and publication, Graff has led multiple clinical research projects and has contributed to numerous original articles in the fields of oncology and hematology. She holds certifications in internal medicine and medical oncology. "Research fuels me and because of that fuel I am energized and highly motivated to offer my patients the best, most advanced care possible," Graff said.



