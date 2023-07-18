Advancements in Multiomics: Automation of Opal Staining on NanoVIP Saves 80% Reagent Cost and 90% Hands-on Time

Fremont, California, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omicsveu has achieved a milestone with its NanoVIP instrument – a slide-based automated staining system - fully automating the Opal manual staining protocol from Akoya Biosciences. Using manufacturers supplied protocols and reagents, NanoVIP reduced the processing time of Opal's protocol from over 48 hours to under 12 hours, hands-on time from 14 hours to less than 1 hour and reduces reagent consumption by 80%. Further NanoVIP plug & play system doesn’t require highly skilled operators to get optimum results. These substantial time and cost (material and labor) savings empower researchers to expedite their research projects, accelerate discoveries, and optimize laboratory workflows.

"Omicsveu is committed to advancing scientific research to improve cancer survival rates and patients leading normal life," said Dr. Krishan Kalra, CEO of Omicsveu. "By automating manual Opal protocol with NanoVIP, researchers achieve consistent, intense clean, crisp stains while saving time and reducing costs. This innovation sets a new benchmark in the spatial multiomics field."

