13.9% CAGR for Drip Irrigation Market Size Worth $23.31Bn, Globally, by 2028 with Emitters Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Drip Irrigation Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and by Component, Emitter Type, Application, Type, and Geography”, the drip irrigation market is projected to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2028 from USD 9.28 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028. The rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production, and growing focus on sustainable agriculture. However, the high installation cost of drip irrigation systems is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Integration of Drip Irrigation with Smart Technologies and Systems Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Drip Irrigation Market:

The integration of drip irrigation with smart technologies and systems presents significant opportunities for the market. Smart technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, and data analytics, can potentially revolutionize how drip irrigation systems are managed and optimized.

Integrating IoT devices and sensors enables real-time monitoring and control of drip irrigation systems. Sensors placed in the soil can collect data on moisture levels, temperature, and other relevant factors. This data can be transmitted wirelessly to a central control system, allowing farmers or irrigation professionals to remotely monitor and adjust irrigation schedules, water flow rates, and other parameters. This level of automation and precision ensures that plants receive the right amount of water at the right time, improving water-use efficiency and optimizing crop growth. Data analytics is crucial in leveraging the collected information from smart drip irrigation systems. Advanced analytics algorithms can process the data and provide valuable insights regarding crop water requirements, soil conditions, and irrigation efficiency. This information can help farmers make data-driven decisions, such as adjusting irrigation schedules, optimizing fertilizer application, and detecting potential issues such as clogged emitters or leaks. By harnessing the power of data analytics, smart drip irrigation systems enable farmers to optimize resource allocation, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall productivity. Furthermore, integrating smart drip irrigation systems with weather forecasting can enhance their effectiveness.

The systems can dynamically adjust irrigation schedules by incorporating real-time weather data and forecasts based on predicted rainfall, evaporation rates, and other climatic factors. This proactive approach ensures that irrigation efficiently aligns with natural weather patterns, reducing water wastage and adapting to changing environmental conditions. Integrating drip irrigation with smart systems can facilitate remote monitoring and management. Farmers can access and control their drip irrigation systems through mobile applications or web-based platforms, providing convenience and flexibility. This remote accessibility allows farmers to respond quickly to irrigation needs, even when not physically present on the farm. It also enables them to manage multiple irrigation systems across different locations efficiently.

China has emerged as the leading force in the drip irrigation market, driven by several factors contributing to its dominant position. China has a substantial agricultural sector, with many farmers and vast agricultural land. The country's diverse climate and topography present unique challenges for irrigation. As a result, efficient irrigation methods are in high demand to ensure optimal crop growth and maximize agricultural productivity. Drip irrigation systems have gained significant popularity in China due to their ability to deliver water precisely to the root zone of plants, minimizing water wastage and maximizing irrigation efficiency. Farmers in China have recognized the benefits of drip irrigation in terms of water conservation and increased crop yields, leading to widespread adoption.

Water scarcity is a pressing issue in China due to its massive population and limited water resources. The country's arid and semi-arid regions face significant challenges in meeting agricultural water demands. Drip irrigation provides an effective solution to mitigate water scarcity issues. Drip irrigation reduces water consumption by delivering water directly to the plant's root zone compared to conventional irrigation methods, such as flood irrigation. This water efficiency aligns with the Chinese government's focus on water resource conservation and sustainable agricultural practices.

Moreover, government support and policies have played a pivotal role in China's domination of the drip irrigation market. The government has introduced various initiatives and subsidies to promote the adoption of efficient irrigation systems, including drip irrigation. These programs aim to improve agricultural productivity, optimize water management, and ensure food security nationwide. The support provided by the government has incentivized farmers to invest in drip irrigation systems and facilitated their widespread implementation. In addition to government support, China's manufacturing capabilities and the presence of established industry players have further bolstered its leadership in the drip irrigation market. The country possesses a robust manufacturing infrastructure, with numerous local companies specializing in the production of drip irrigation systems. This enables China to meet the growing demand for these systems domestically and internationally. Moreover, Chinese manufacturers have been able to offer competitive pricing for drip irrigation products, making them more accessible to farmers and contributing to their widespread adoption.





Global Drip Irrigation Market: Segmental Overview

Based on component, the drip irrigation market is segmented into emitters, drip tubes/drip lines, filters, valves, pressure pumps, and others. The emitters segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the drip tubes/drip lines segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on emitter type, the drip irrigation market is segmented into inline and online. The online segment held the largest share of the drip irrigation market in 2021, whereas the inline segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the drip irrigation market is segmented into agriculture, greenhouse, and others. The agriculture segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on type, the drip irrigation market is segmented into surface and subsurface. The subsurface segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Global Drip Irrigation Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.; Hunter Industries; Irritec S.P.A; Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.; Lindsay Corporation; Microjet; Netafim; Rain Bird Corporation; Rivulis; and The Toro Company are a few of the key companies operating in the drip irrigation market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In 2022 , Irritec plans to open a new branch in Peru to support local agriculture, and promote drip irrigation and fertigation systems.

In August 2021 , Netafim, a leading smart irrigation solution provider, launched a Portable Drip Kit in India, a comprehensive all-in-one irrigation solution that is easy to install and comes at an affordable price. The kit, designed for small farmers with farmland up to one acre, offers installation assistance without additional labor.









