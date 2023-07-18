New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room Equipment and Software: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475696/?utm_source=GNW

Report Scope:

The current report offers a detailed picture of the operating room equipment and software market.



This report highlights the current and future market potential for operating room equipment and software and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028 and key market players.



This report discusses operating room equipment and software and its various resources.It covers the overall operating room equipment and software market, including operating room equipment and software products.



Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.



The market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on revenue from operating room equipment and software companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Summary:

The operating room (OR) equipment and software industry is growing rapidly due to several factors, including the increasing number of surgeries, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies.The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, is increasing surgeries.



In addition, the ageing population is also contributing to the growth of the OR equipment and software industry, as older adults are more likely to require surgery.The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to an increase in surgeries.



For example, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is expected to increase by 45% by 2030. This increase in the number of people with chronic diseases drives the demand for surgeries to treat these conditions.



Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is further contributing to the growth of the global market.Minimally invasive surgeries are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages over traditional open surgeries.



Minimally invasive surgeries result in shorter hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery.These advantages make minimally invasive surgeries more attractive for patients and surgeons.



Minimally invasive surgeries have several advantages, such as shorter hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery times. These advantages are driving the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the OR equipment and software industry.



Advanced technologies, such as robotic, image-guided, and augmented reality, make surgeries more precise, efficient, and safe.These technologies are becoming increasingly popular among surgeons and hospitals, driving the growth of the OR equipment and software industry.



For example, robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision and accuracy.Image-guided surgery allows surgeons to see inside the body during surgery, which can help them to identify and address potential complications.



Augmented reality provides surgeons with real-time information about the surgical site, which can help them make more informed decisions during surgery.



Further, AI integration in the OR environment is the key trend in global operating room equipment and software market.Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way surgeries are performed.



AI-powered technologies are making surgeries more precise, efficient, and safe. AI technology continues to develop; we can expect to see even more innovative products that will improve the care of patients.

