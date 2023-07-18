New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Engine: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475694/?utm_source=GNW





Therefore, the study examines the scenario for fuel-cell electric vehicles and provides the market potential for such vehicles in the coming five years.The study also provides market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities in the global market.



Furthermore, the report includes a chapter deliberately for fundings and M&A related information.



The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios.The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprints, revenues and employee strength, among other categories.



We will also list emerging players in the global and regional markets, along with their product-related information. The study also includes the patent analysis for the hydrogen combustion engine technology market, representing a significant investment area for investors.



The study includes the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets.



2022 is considered as the historic/base year for this report, with 2023 as an estimated year; and the market values are forecasted for five years until 2028. All market values are in U.S. dollars ($).



Nowadays, most countries worldwide are looking for alternative solutions to decarbonization.Hydrogen as a fuel is one of the best alternative solutions for carbon emissions-related issues.



In the automotive industry, heady duty trucks are the major CO2 gas emitter in the environment. Therefore, automakers are working significantly on hydrogen-powered trucks.



Currently, fuel-cell electric vehicles are available in most developed countries, such as the U.S., Germany, Japan and others. Since these vehicles are very costly compared to conventional vehicles, the governments of individual countries are providing incentives to vehicle purchasers and OEM companies to decrease the overall cost of vehicles.



Currently, proton membrane exchange technology is the main technology used for fuel cells because it can produce electricity frequently, which helps propel vehicles continuously.However, fuel cell companies and automotive companies are working together to develop different types of fuel cells for vehicles, such as phosphoric acid fuel cells and others.



Still, this option could increase the overall price of vehicles.



Most OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) companies, such as Hyundai, Toyota, Volvo & Daimler, and others, are engaged in producing fuel cell vehicles.However, many OEM companies are working with fuel cell manufacturing companies to design and produce a complete vehicle.



Conversely, a few OEM and aftermarket companies can convert vehicles from gasoline/diesel-powered to hydrogenpowered vehicles. Once the hydrogen infrastructure is ready, fleet operators of trucks, taxis, rented vehicles and the like could choose the conversion option.



Currently, fuel cells are integrated with passenger cars, buses and commercial vehicles.Due to the high cost of fuel cell trucks, the commercial vehicle segment dominates the global market.



For passenger cars, only two companies, Hyundai and Toyota, offer commercial fuel cell cars across the globe. In comparison, most of the companies are working on heavy-duty trucks.

