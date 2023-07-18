Bpce: Modification of the interest rate applicable to certain series of notes issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

English French

Press Release

Modification of the interest rate applicable to certain series of notes issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

Paris, 18 July 2023

In anticipation of the cessation of the USD Libor benchmark, BPCE and the holders of the Notes listed below issued by BPCE S.A. have decided to amend the floating rate of interest applicable to the Notes to transition from three (3) months USD Libor to SOFR:

USD 10,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 11 May 2027 (FR0013253549 – Series 2017-20) issued by BPCE;

USD 10,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 11 May 2027 (FR0013253614 – Series 2017-21) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 27 June 2027 (FR0013261187 – Series 2017-28) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 28 July 2027 (FR0013269347 – Series 2017-32) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 31 August 2027 (FR0013277761 – Series 2017-35) issued by BPCE;

USD 25,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 19 July 2025 (FR0013350188 – Series 2018-18) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 25 July 2025 (FR0013352085– Series 2018-20) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 25 July 2025 (FR0013352119 – Series 2018-21) issued by BPCE;

USD 35,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 25 February 2024 (FR0013404290 – Series 2019-16) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 23 August 2026 (FR0013442480 – Series 2019-43) issued by BPCE;

USD 10,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 24 February 2027 (FR0013483682 – Series 2020-03) issued by BPCE;

USD 30,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 4 June 2027 (FR0013515525 – Series 2020-20) issued by BPCE;

USD 30,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 8 June 2027 (FR0013515962 – Series 2020-21) issued by BPCE; and

USD 10,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 14 September 2027 (FR0013533452 – Series 2020-38) issued by BPCE.

The holders of the Notes were notified through the clearing systems in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the amended and restated final terms were published on the website of BPCE (https://groupebpce.com/).

