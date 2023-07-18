New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Building Materials: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475692/?utm_source=GNW

e., commercial, residential, institutional and infrastructure) and by application (i.e., framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, and interior finishes). Economic, environmental, regulatory, and technological factors influencing demand are also discussed.



The report will provide insights into the current market scenario, its growth potential, and the competitive landscape for green building materials. The report will also discuss emerging technologies.



Report Includes:

- 25 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for green building materials

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for green building materials, and identification of the regions and countries involved in market developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global green building materials market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the building type, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations, industry regulations, latest developments, and the impact of macroeconomic variables on the green building materials market

- Discussion of ESG-related case studies and a brief general overview of the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability, ESG practices by companies, and the opportunities and challenges in implementing ESG in the building sector

- A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the green building materials market, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alumasc, Heidelberg Materials, Interface, James Hardie, Kingspan Group, and Saint-Gobain



Summary:

The total Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building area in 2022 was approximately REDACTED billion sq. ft. This was only REDACTED% of the entire building area, which was REDACTED billion sq. ft. Therefore, green buildings currently comprise a small share of the global construction market, but the investment opportunities in the green building sector are enormous.



The analyst estimates that the global market for green building materials will increase from $REDACTED billion in 2023 to $REDACTED billion in 2028, representing a REDACTED% CAGR.



The Americas (including Latin American countries) accounted for REDACTED% of all market revenue in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with REDACTED%.With a CAGR of REDACTED% over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, due to population growth in countries like India, leading to a housing boom.



Europe was the next largest market for green building materials in 2022, while the Middle East and African countries represented just REDACTED% of the market.



The residential sector will dominate the market in emerging countries due to increasing population growth and rapid urbanization. The commercial sector will dominate in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe. Insulation will be the most prominent application sector, especially in the Americas and the Europe.

