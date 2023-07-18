Hudson Technologies’ Emerald Refrigerants™ Named Top Product Of 2023 By Environment + Energy Leader

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative sustainable solutions to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers – today announced that its EMERALD Refrigerants™ line of products has received recognition as the prestigious Top Product of the Year in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.



Many refrigerants used in the HVACR industry have a high Global Warming Potential and impact the atmosphere with the unintended release of greenhouse gases. EMERALD Refrigerants™ are certified reclaimed refrigerants, recovered and “made” in the US by Hudson. EMERALD Refrigerants™ help reduce the unintended release of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere and, as a recycled product, combat the environmental impact associated with the production of new virgin refrigerant. EMERALD Refrigerants™ allow continued use of installed equipment at optimal design conditions to reduce energy consumption and avoid costly system replacement.

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria. The outstanding qualities and remarkable achievements of the Hudson EMERALD Refrigerants™ captivated the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges, with one judge remarking that the ability to capture and repurpose gas is advantageous for environmental preservation, as any instance of reclaiming and reusing resources contributes to a positive impact on the environment."

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Since our Company’s founding, Hudson has been committed to fostering the reuse of resources including refrigerants, through the promotion of responsible refrigerant management and sustainable practices. We’re honored to receive this recognition from Environment + Energy Leader, which highlights our efforts and successes in developing unique and environmentally friendly products and services that can help prevent the venting of gases into the atmosphere while also easing the transition to increasingly greener cooling systems and refrigerants. We look forward to continuing to drive the progress of innovative technology and solutions for our industry.”

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers, through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration system and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.