Fiber to the Premises Market Valued at USD 47,288.67 Mn By 2030 | Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Fiber to the Premises Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was valued at USD 16,582.27 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 47,288.67 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) is a high-speed broadband network architecture that provides direct fiber-optic connectivity from the service provider to individual residences and businesses. FTTP is considered one of the most advanced and future-proof methods of delivering internet and telecommunications services. Additionally, in an FTTP network, the entire communication link is built using fiber-optic cables, made of thin glass or plastic strands and transmit data using light signals. Moreover, the technology allows for significantly higher data transmission speeds and greater bandwidth capacity compared to traditional copper-based networks.

The increasing investments by the government and telecommunication operators in the form of funding and subsidies for the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure, including fiber to the premises networks is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, residential users increasingly rely on high-speed internet for activities namely streaming video content, online gaming, video conferencing, and downloading large files. Fiber to the premises technology offers the necessary bandwidth and low latency to meet user demands, providing a superior internet experience compared to traditional broadband options including DSL and cable. For instance, in April 2020, Monroe County Electric Power Association partnered with Conexon to provide comprehensive broadband management services for the association's fiber to the home network. The fiber to the home network also provides improved power outage response times, efficient electricity delivery, enhanced broadband coverage, low latency, and better load balancing, hence contributing notably in spurring the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand of fiber to the premises networks to offer high-speed connectivity in the development of smart cities is expected to create opportunities for market growth. Smart cities rely on interconnected devices, sensors, and infrastructure to enhance urban services that require robust and high-speed connectivity to transmit and process large volumes of data in real time. However, the high deployment cost of Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) is restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 47,288.67 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 14.2% Base Year 2022

Fiber to the Premises Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing investment by government and telecom operators to promote digital connectivity is driving the growth of fiber to the premises market.

Growing adoption of streaming services is propelling the growth of Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) market.

The ability of FTTP to enable efficient functioning of bandwidth-intensive applications, including video streaming and cloud services is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

High deployment cost of Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) is restraining the market growth.

Increasing reliance of FTTP networks on constant power supply to maintain connectivity is impeding market growth.

Opportunities

Increasing demand of fiber to the premises networks to offer high-speed connectivity in the development of smart cities is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Fiber to the Premises Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the GPON segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as GPON offers high bandwidth capabilities, allowing for the delivery of gigabit speeds to end-users. In addition, GPON provides sufficient capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications, including video streaming, cloud services, and emerging technologies, namely virtual and augmented reality. Moreover, GPON is designed to be highly scalable, allowing for the expansion of the network to accommodate more subscribers and increased traffic, hence contributing significantly in propelling the market growth.

Based on Enterprise Size, the large enterprise segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 as large enterprises have higher bandwidth requirements compared to small businesses. The enterprises rely on fast and reliable internet connectivity to support the operations and involve data-intensive activities including cloud computing, video conferencing, large-scale file transfers, and remote access to corporate networks. Fiber to the premise technology, with the ability to provide high-speed and symmetrical bandwidth, is appropriate to meet the growing bandwidth demand of large enterprises, thus contributing significantly in driving the growth of the market.

Based on End-User, the residential segment offered substantial shares to the global fiber to the premises market in the year 2022 owing to the large customer base that requires internet connectivity for various purposes, including entertainment, communication, and remote work. Additionally, residential users increasingly rely on high-speed internet for activities namely streaming video content, online gaming, video conferencing, and downloading large files. Fiber to the premises technology offers the necessary bandwidth and low latency to meet user demands, providing a superior internet experience, hence contributing remarkably in propelling the market growth.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of fiber to the premises market as the region is at the forefront of technological advancements, including broadband infrastructure. Additionally, the region has made significant investments in fiber optic networks, with extensive deployment of fiber to the premises infrastructure in many urban and suburban areas. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the government to provide high-speed internet infrastructure are also contributing remarkably in fueling the growth of fiber to the premises market.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Proximus signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Belgian financial partners to extend the fiber coverage to approximately 95% of all Belgian homes and businesses. The collaboration will strengthen Proximus’ fiber-to-the-home portfolio by delivering high-speed broadband connectivity all across Belgian.

In May 2022, Hathway introduced Hathway FiberMAX, a fiber-to-the-home broadband service program to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to users. The advanced network provides high speed to seamlessly upload and download data and also to stream multiple HD videos at 200 Mbps speed.

Key Market Highlights

The global fiber to the premises market size is estimated to reach USD 47,288.67 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, the fiber to the premises market is divided based on the type into Broadband Passive Optical Network (BPON), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), and Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON).

In the context of enterprise size, the market is separated into small-medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The end-user segment is classified into residential, commercial, transportation, IT and telecommunication, government, and aerospace and defense.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in fiber to the premises systems.

List of Major Global Fiber to the Premises Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of Enterprise Size, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Calix, Inc.

Adtran, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fiberhome India Pvt Ltd

BizNet

Netuno

ER-Telecom

Optimum (Altice USA)

Global Fiber to the Premises Market Segmentation:

By Type Broadband Passive Optical Network (BPON) Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)

By Enterprise Size Small-medium enterprises Large enterprises

By End-User Residential Commercial Transportation IT and Telecommunication Government Aerospace and Defense



Key Questions Covered in the Fiber to the Premises Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the fiber to the premises market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the fiber to the premises market is expected to be approximately USD 47,288.67 million by 2030 owing to the increasing adoption of FTTP to offer improved bandwidth and low latency for viewing high-definition (HD) and 4K/8K video content.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the fiber to the premises market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing internet penetration and expanding e-commerce sector in Asia Pacific countries that escalate the demand for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the fiber to the premises market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- GPON dominates the market in 2022 as GPON offers high bandwidth capabilities, allowing for the delivery of gigabit speeds to end-users. In addition, GPON provides sufficient capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications, including video streaming, cloud services, and emerging technologies, namely virtual and augmented reality.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the fiber to the premises market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- Commercial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR as the sector requires fast and reliable internet connectivity to support various operations including cloud-based applications, remote work, video conferencing, and data-intensive tasks.

