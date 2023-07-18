American Oncology Network Announces Alti Rahman as New Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a fast-growing network of community-based oncology practices, announced this past week that Alti Rahman has joined AON as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer, effective July 3.

"AON’s extensive growth over the past four years and success within the community oncology space highlighted the need for a role dedicated solely to driving the company’s business strategy and other key strategic initiatives so that we can continue achieving our goals within our current markets and expand into new ones across the nation,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Mr. Rahman brings extensive experience in healthcare, serving in oncology for 15 years. His enthusiasm for community oncology and improving cancer care is contagious. He brings great value to our organization, and his experience will no doubt help us expand and grow, positively impacting more patients.”

Rahman holds a dual master’s degree in business and healthcare administration from the University of Houston and is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt. Prior to joining AON, Rahman served as the practice administrator at Oncology Consultants in Houston, Texas, a community oncology practice focused on value-based care and continuous operational, cost and quality improvements.

“My career in healthcare began when I was a mental health case worker,” said Rahman. “The experiences I had led me to pursue a career in healthcare administration, a place where I felt I could not only make a difference but work toward filling the gap between medical interventions and public health goals. AON is breaking down the barriers that hinder many patients from receiving the necessary care and treatments for their diagnoses. The network is vast with healthcare leaders, and I am eager to join the company and be a contributing member to elevating cancer care and closing the cancer care gap.”

In his role, Rahman will lead the formulation, communication and execution of AON’s business strategy including establishing strategic frameworks for AON to move into new markets and areas. Additionally, he will oversee payer strategy; AON advocacy programs; diversity, equity and inclusion programs; service line development; and practice quality and efficiency initiatives.

“On behalf of the AON Board of Managers, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Rahman,” said AON Board of Managers Chairman Shalin R. Shah, DO. “Mr. Rahman has had great success in his previous roles, and his experience is well-suited for elevating AON to the next level and creating a stronger nationwide presence for the company. I look forward to his contributions to AON.”

