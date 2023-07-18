Passive Optical LAN Market Impressive Size US$ 249.7 Billion By 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Passive Optical LAN Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 43.6 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 249.7 Billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5%.

Passive Optical LAN (POLAN) is referred to as a fiber optic-based networking technology that is used to provide high-speed data, voice, and video services to end-users by using fiber optic cables. Passive optical LAN eliminates the need for active electronic components including switches and also offers improved longevity in comparison to traditional LANs. Additionally, POLAN also provides increased bandwidth, longer transmission distances, scalability, reduced power consumption, and enhanced security. Furthermore, passive optical LAN serves as an efficient and cost-effective solution for high-speed data transmission in large enterprise networks and multi-dwelling units.

The rising demand of passive optical LAN to offer high bandwidth to data centers and cloud service providers to support high-speed connections is the major factor responsible for accelerating the growth of the market. Additionally, the ability of fiber optics cable to provide greater longevity and reliability as compared to copper cables, resulting in reduced replacement and maintenance costs over time is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the ability of fiber optic cables to survive in harsh environmental conditions and varying temperature ranges is further promoting the growth of the passive optical LAN market. For instance, in February 2022, Eurotech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched BestNet armored fiber optic patch cable that offers improved durability and reliability. The advanced fibers are capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions, without any additional protection, and also have a 40% higher rated range of operating temperature.

Moreover, the growing trend towards developing green and energy-efficient infrastructure is expected to create future opportunities for market growth. Passive optical LAN is energy-efficient and reduces power consumption and heat generation in comparison to copper cables. Additionally, cables made from copper have harmful environmental impacts whereas optical fiber cabling has 60% less plastic jacketing and is more environmentally friendly. However, high initial manufacturing cost associated with passive optical LANs is restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 249.7 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 24.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ZTE Corporation, TP-Link Corporation Limited., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Ciena Corporation, Calix Inc., ADTRAN Inc. By Component Coupler, Encoders, Optical Cables, Connector, Amplifiers, Receivers, Power Splitter, and Others By Type GPON, EPON, and Others By Application Synchronous Optical Network, Loop Feeder, Fiber in the Loop, Hybrid fiber-coaxial Network, Synchronous Digital Hierarchy System, and Others By End-User BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, and Education Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Passive Optical LAN Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for high bandwidth from the IT sector is driving the growth of the Passive Optical LAN (POLAN) market.

Improved longevity and energy-efficient capabilities of optic fiber cables in comparison to copper cables are accelerating the market growth.

The ability of optic fiber cables to transmit large volumes of data over long distances without experiencing signal loss is promoting market growth.

Restraints

High initial manufacturing cost associated with passive optical LANs is restraining the market growth.

High fragility of fiber optics cables as compared to copper cables is hampering the market growth.

Opportunities

Growing trend towards developing green and energy-efficient infrastructure is expected to create future opportunities for market growth.

Global Passive Optical LAN Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the optical cables segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 owing to the higher bandwidth capacity compared to traditional copper cables. Optical cables transmit large volumes of data over long distances without experiencing signal degradation, thus contributing in promoting the growth of the segment. Additionally, optical cables are not susceptible to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI) as copper cables. Optical cables do not emit electromagnetic signals and are immune to external electromagnetic fields, ensuring reliable data transmission and reducing the risk of signal degradation.

Based on Type, the Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) segment offered substantial shares to the global passive optical LAN market in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of GPON to provide a high-speed data transmission capability, offering downstream bandwidths of up to 2.5 Gbps and upstream bandwidths of up to 1.25 Gbps. The high bandwidth capacity is suitable for handling the increasing data demands of modern networks, including video streaming, cloud computing, and IoT applications. In addition, GPON also offers higher bandwidth and high upload speeds, superior gaming performance, further driving the growth of the gigabit passive optical network segment.

Based on Application, the Hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks hold the maximum share to the market growth in the year 2022 as HFC networks experience limited bandwidth capacity with the increasing number of connected subscribers. Passive optical LAN enables network operators to perform node splitting, which involves dividing the service area into smaller clusters. Fiber optic cables are extended to the smaller clusters, increasing available bandwidth and reducing signal loss over longer coaxial cable lengths. In addition, passive optical LANs provide efficient and reliable backhaul connectivity for HFC networks by using fiber optic cables to provide higher capacity and faster transmission speeds, thus contributing remarkably in accelerating the growth of the hybrid fiber-coaxial cables segment.

Based on End-User, the BFSI segment offered substantial shares to the global passive optical LAN market in the year 2022. BFSI sector deals with sensitive and confidential data, including financial transactions, customer information, and trade secrets. Passive optical LAN offers enhanced security features including fiber encryption, physical layer security, and centralized control to prevent the leakage of customer data. In addition, the BFSI sector generates and processes large volumes of data, requiring high-speed and reliable network connectivity. POLAN's fiber optic infrastructure provides higher bandwidth, enabling seamless data transmission and supporting bandwidth-intensive applications including real-time trading, analytics, and financial transactions.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the passive optical LAN market owing to the well-established IT industry and a high level of digitalization across various sectors. Growing digitalization creates a favorable environment for the adoption of passive optical LAN solutions to offer higher bandwidth, scalability, and security compared to traditional copper-based LANs. In addition, North America encompasses numerous large enterprises across various sectors including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. The organizations have high bandwidth requirements, stringent security needs, and a focus on enhancing operational efficiency. Passive optical LAN is ideal for fulfilling the requirements by offering faster data transmission, improved network performance, and robust security features, hence contributing notably in propelling the market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Huawei launched a lossless industrial optical network solution during the F5G evolution based on fifth-generation fixed network (F5G) technologies, at the Mobile World Congress 2023. The solution aids customers to build a highly reliable industrial network for improving production quality and efficiency.

In October 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Interoperability Test Command, approved the launch of Tellabs 10-gigabit Passive Optical Network software and hardware in the federal marketplace.

Key Market Highlights

The global passive optical LAN market size is estimated to reach USD 249.7 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR 24.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, the passive optical LAN is divided based on the component into coupler, encoders, optical cables, connector, amplifiers, receivers, power splitter, and others.

In the context of the type, the market is separated into GPON, EPON, and others.

The application segment of the passive optical LAN is classified into synchronous optical network, loop feeder, fiber in the loop, hybrid fiber-coaxial network, synchronous digital hierarchy system, and others.

In the context of end-user, the market is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in passive optical LANs.

List of Major Global Passive Optical LAN Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, and business strategies. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

ZTE Corporation

TP-Link Corporation Limited.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Ciena Corporation

Calix Inc.

ADTRAN Inc.

Global Passive Optical LAN Market Segmentation:

By Component Coupler Encoders Optical Cables Connector Amplifiers Receivers Power Splitter Others

By Type GPON EPON Others

By Application Synchronous Optical Network Loop Feeder Fiber in the Loop Hybrid fiber-coaxial Network Synchronous Digital Hierarchy System Others

By End-User BFSI Manufacturing Healthcare Government Education



Key Questions Covered in the Passive Optical LAN Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the passive optical LAN market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the passive optical LAN is expected to be approximately USD 249.7 Billion by 2030 owing to the increasing demand of passive optical LAN to offer the required bandwidth capacity to support high-speed connections in data centers.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the passive optical LAN market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing proliferation of smartphones and internet, and also increasing digitalization that raises the demand for passive optical LAN to offer high-speed, reliable, and secure networking solutions.

Which segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Government sector is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ability of passive optical LAN to offer high-speed capabilities in managing the increasing data traffic within government networks.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the passive optical LAN market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology dominate the market in 2022 as GPON provides a high-speed data transmission capability, offering downstream bandwidths of up to 2.5 Gbps and upstream bandwidths of up to 1.25 Gbps.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/passive-optical-lan-market

