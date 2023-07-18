USD 361.26 Billion Growth in Chemical Logistics Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | Sector to Grow at a 4.53% CAGR by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Chemical Logistics Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research, the global chemical logistics market size was worth at around USD 264.94 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.53% and is anticipated to reach over USD 361.26 billion by 2030.

The report analyses the chemical logistics market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Chemical Logistics Market Overview:

One of the important areas of all the business sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food production, automobile manufacturing, or processing plastics is the chemical sector. Many of these industries rely on products that are made by the chemical industry as chemical substances are an important basis. The movement of chemicals along the supply chain supported by warehouse and transportation services is termed chemical logistics. Sustainable, efficient, and competitive logistics are important in the chemical industry as consumption and production areas are separately located. In addition to this, the logistics are usually adjustable, agile as well as flexible which enables the market to change effectively and quickly.

As per the analysis, the Chemical Logistics market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.53% between 2023 and 2030.

The Chemical Logistics market size was worth around USD 264.94 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 361.26 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Increasing oil and gas production sites are one of the key drivers propelling the growth of the global chemical logistics market.

The global chemical logistics market may be hampered by the industry's high level of fragmentation and inadequate storage infrastructure.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Global Chemical Logistics Market Dynamics:

The rapidly growing chemical industry, rising demand for green warehouses in the chemical industry & automation, and a growing number of oil & gas production sites are the major factors that are spurring the growth of the global chemical logistics market. In addition to this, digital tools are offered by the manufacturers to process data with greater convenience, efficiency & productivity, and to automate chemical logistics. Also, with the rising concerns of conservation of energy & protection of the environment, most of the manufacturers are majorly investing in warehousing solutions that are cost-effective and combine smart technology like robotics, IoT, & smart sensors with green practices. Owing to extensive R&D activities and growing alertness for the safety and security of products, there is a rise in the demand for chemical logistics.

All these factors are majorly contributing to the growth of the global market. Moreover, the rise in competition among the key players, the growing infrastructure of transportation, and developing collaboration models are the key features that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in technology for supply chain management are anticipated to propel the growth of the global chemical logistics market in the forthcoming years. However, a high level of fragmentation of the industry and poor storage infrastructure may restrain the growth of the global chemical logistics market.

Chemical Logistics Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID 19 pandemic situation has severely affected the logistic sector. Strict lockdown imposed by several governments has negatively affected the transport of materials, as personnel required to maintain the vehicles and transport chain was available in short number, in addition to this many industries, paused their production activities which lowered the demand for chemicals required in the manufacturing process. This resulted in the cancellation of many transport contracts all over the world.

Furthermore, many governments put several restrictions on materials supply as well as transportation to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus which ultimately led to a decline in the chemical logistic market. However, to stabilize the economy governments across the world have lowered the restrictions on transportation which may fuel the growth of the chemical logistics market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Chemical Logistics Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Chemical Logistics market include;

Agility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

BDtrans

BASF

Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker

A&R Logistics

Ryder System Inc.

henus Logistics

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Chemical Logistics Market: Segmentation

The global chemical logistics market is bifurcated based on the mode of transportation, services, end-use industry, and region. Based on the mode of transportation, the global chemical logistics market is divided into airways, waterways, railways, roadways, and pipelines. The services segment is bifurcated into customs & security, green logistics, transportation & distribution, storage & warehousing, consulting & management services, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the global chemical logistics market is classified into pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, cosmetic industry, specialty chemicals industry, oil & gas industry, food, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold a maximum share in the global chemical logistics market over the forecast period. Factors such as a well-established logistic sector, availability of advanced chemical transportation solutions, and large chemical demand from the end-user sector are expected to contribute to the major share of the chemical logistics market in this region. Europe is expected to be in the second position in the global chemical logistic market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region offers better growth opportunities to the market owing to rapidly growing industrializations, rising need for chemicals in mid-sized manufacturers in the region, and developing commercial logistic network. These factors are expected to boost the chemical logistics market growth in this region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chemical Logistics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chemical Logistics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chemical Logistics Industry?

What segments does the Chemical Logistics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chemical Logistics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 264.94 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 361.26 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.53% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Agility, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., BDtrans, BASF, Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker, A&R Logistics, Ryder System Inc., henus Logistics, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), among others Segments Covered By Transportation, By Services, By End-Use Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global Chemical Logistics market is segmented as follows:

By Transportation

Airways

Waterways

Railways

Roadways

Pipelines

By Services

Customs & Security

Green Logistics

Transportation & Distribution

Storage & Warehousing

Consulting & Management Services

Others

By End-use industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Specialty Chemicals Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Food

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Transportation, By Services, By End-Use Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

