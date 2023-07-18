Sustainable Packaging Will Drive Antimony-free Films Market Beyond US$310 Mn by 2030

London, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released market intelligence report, Fairfield Market Research provides an exhaustive examination of the global antimony-free films space to reveal its current and prospective growth outlook. The market for antimony-free films, though in an infant stage, currently stands at around US$75 Mn and will receive substantial tailwinds from the packaging industry’s accelerating shift to a sustainable future.

Estimated to be reaching the valuation of US$310.1 Mn by 2030, the worldwide market for antimony-free films is all set for a promising growth trajectory over the upcoming years. Between 2023 and 2030, the adoption is likely to see a consistent upswing as the world looks to meet the sustainability targets set for the next few decades. “The uptake of antimony-free films will expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period of assessment,” says the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

Over the years of forecast, 2023 to 2030, the market value is poised for over four-fold expansion

PET films continue to be the top selling category of the market

Antimony-free film consumption will be the maximum in F&B applications

North America holds the promise while maximum market opportunity resides in Europe

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The PET Films Segment Leads

Attributing to the key advantages like higher tensile strength, greater dimensional stability, moisture barrier, and recyclability, PET films are regulatory compliant and are thus continuously gaining higher preference.

“Excellent heat stabilization, clarity, anti-glare and anti-fog features, and minimal shrinkage of PET films will account for their continued preference among both brands, as well as consumers,” says the analyst.

Based on the area of application, the food and beverages industry registers the maximum uptake of antimony-free films for packaging. Surging demand for flexible, light, and economic packaging solutions that are also eco-friendly will fuel the market opportunity in F&B for antimony-free films.

Key Report Highlights

The role of governments will be crucial in the build-up of this market as they are responsible for bringing in regulatory amendments regarding antimony usage in manufacturing of films

Manufacturers of antimony-free films are now focusing on incorporation of nanoparticles into the matrix of these films, targeting endurance, flexibility, extended shelf-life, and high barrier performance

Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe Tops the Charts

Europe has been pioneering progressive sustainability programmes that continue to secure the region’s top position in the global antimony-free films market. In addition to a significant role of governments, the likes of EU-run entities like REACH will shape the market dynamics for antimony-free films across Europe. The report highlights the UK as the regional leader.

“The European consumer has been one of the most aware and thoughtful when it comes to picking environmentally sustainable, non-toxic choices related to routine lifestyle. In addition, brands based in key European nations emphasize packaging materials and formats that are environmentally responsible and align with the long-term goals of the region,” remarks the analyst while examining the leading position of Europe in the antimony-free films market.

North America Holds a Sizeable Opportunity

On the other side, the report predicts the highest CAGR for the North American market. The region witnesses growing demand for antimony-free films for packaging across several major industries, including food and beverages, building and construction, pharma, automotive, and cosmetics and personal care.

Key Companies in Antimony-free Films Industry

The report has covered detailed strategic profiles, and significant developments of some of the leading competitors in the global antimony-free films market space. A few of those included in the study are Ester Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH, Fatra A.S., UFlex Limited, Transparent Paper Ltd., JBF Bahrain W.L.L., and Polyplex.

