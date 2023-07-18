New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070048/?utm_source=GNW



By application: process and treatment

By treatment: industrial process water treatment, municipal potable water treatment, sewage/wastewater treatment and seawater treatment.

By end user: power generation, oil and gas, pulp and paper, metal processing, chemical processing and other industries.

By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Summary:

Demand for clean water is rising due to increasing populations and industrial proliferation.These demands have shaped the growth rate of the water treatment industry in the last few decades.



All water treatment processes aim to remove contaminants from polluted or unfiltered water or reduce the concentration of contaminants to make water fit for use. The water treatment market consists of a variety of treatment offerings in terms of both technologies and chemicals; this report focuses on water treatment methods that clean water through the use of specialty chemicals.



The declining availability of clean water across regions with large populations, such as China, India and African countries, is driving the growth of the water treatment chemicals industry. Hence, India and China, due to demographic factors and their having a competitive edge over developed countries with comparatively stricter water treatment regulations, contributed significantly to the growth of the specialty water treatment chemicals market.



This market is expected to grow at an estimated REDACTED% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) globally from 2023 through 2028, fueled by new opportunities in developing and developed regions, product advancements and the rising demand for clean water across many sectors.



The global specialty water treatment chemicals market will likely reach an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2028.Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region currently is and will remain the single largest market for specialty chemicals for water treatment through 2028.



The 2023 market share of the APAC region is REDACTED%, followed by North America at REDACTED% and Europe at REDACTED%. The same trend is expected to continue into the year 2028, with some minor distribution percentage changes among the different regions.



Based on function, the market is segmented into various categories such as corrosion inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, biocides and insecticides, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters and softeners, activated carbon, defoamers and nano-chemicals.These segments have been explained in detail in the report; among these segments, the corrosion inhibitors and coagulants and flocculants segments held over REDACTED% of the market share in 2022.



In terms of end users, the power industry is the single largest user of specialty chemicals for water treatment, comprising REDACTED% of the market, followed by the oil and gas industry, which had a REDACTED% share in 2022.

