Global Telehealth Growth Opportunities

Telehealth is gaining popularity as it saves healthcare costs and hospital travel time.



It is convenient for consumers, especially the elderly and disabled, to access services from home.



Healthcare organizations have been facing skilled workforce shortages and clinician burnout across the world, leading to burdened healthcare systems.



Telehealth reduces the burden by shifting primary and non-emergency in-person visits to virtual channels.



Disparities in healthcare accessibility across geographies are a critical challenge as large populations from developing regions lack access to basic healthcare and medicine.



Telehealth supports healthcare across underserved regions where physicians are scarce.



Virtual visits, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics (DTx), and personal emergency response system (PERS) are recording consistent growth due to their critical role in addressing patient and provider challenges.



Providers reluctant to embrace virtual visits adopted it during the pandemic and are now focusing on developing those capabilities.



RPM is considered an effective tool in chronic disease management and holds immense potential to revolutionize the entire practice.



Provider organizations, such as hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and group practices, prefer DTx solutions to control patient care cost and quality before visits and after discharge.



The PERS segment will witness consistent growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising awareness among end users.

