New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Sequencing Informatics, Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476366/?utm_source=GNW





The advances in NGS technology are leading to market growth and will likely boost its demand with the incorporation of new tools such as cloud-based NGS informatics platforms, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). These tools improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of the industry.This study will help providers understand the key trends emerging in the global market for various application domains across each region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World). It presents the current state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, highlighting opportunities globally and in each region.



In addition, the analysis provides information on market concentration and its evolution in recent years, the main providers of NGS IT solutions, and their application areas.



The study period is 2022–2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________