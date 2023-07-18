Successful Simplified Public Tender Offer on Vilmorin & Cie shares

English French

Limagrain crosses the threshold of 90% of Vilmorin & Cie's capital and voting rights, enabling the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) published today the final results of the Simplified Public Tender Offer initiated by Limagrain Participations1 on Vilmorin & Cie shares.

Following this Offer, which ran from June 22, 2023, to July 17, 2023, inclusive, Group Limagrain holds a total of 21,932,953 Vilmorin & Cie shares, representing 95.70% of the Company's capital and 97.17% of its voting rights2.

As a result, Limagrain Participations will shortly submit a request for the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal procedure to the AMF, as stated in the Information Note regarding the Offer.

The mandatory withdrawal will be carried out under the same financial conditions as the Offer, i.e. €62.60 per Vilmorin & Cie share.

Vilmorin & Cie's stock has been suspended since July 18, 2023, pending the implementation of the mandatory withdrawal.

1 Entity fully controlled by Société Coopérative Agricole Limagrain, acting in concert with other entities of Group Limagrain (Société Coopérative Agricole Limagrain, GLH and Sélia).

2 95.93% of the capital and 97.19% of the voting rights if the 7,318 treasury shares held by the Company are considered.

The percentages are presented on the basis of a capital comprising a total of 22,917,292 shares representing 38,675,126 theoretical voting rights (pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations).

