Successful Simplified Public Tender Offer on Vilmorin & Cie shares

English French

Limagrain crosses the threshold of 90% of Vilmorin & Cie's capital and voting rights, enabling the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal.



The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published the final results of the Simplified Public Tender Offer initiated by Limagrain Participations1 on Vilmorin & Cie shares.

Following this Offer, which ran from June 22, 2023, to July 17, 2023, inclusive, Group Limagrain holds a total of 21,932,953 Vilmorin & Cie shares, representing 95.70% of the Company's capital and 97.17% of its voting rights2.

As a result, Limagrain Participations will shortly submit a request for the implementation of a mandatory withdrawal procedure to the AMF, as stated in the Information Note regarding the Offer.

The mandatory withdrawal will be carried out under the same financial conditions as the Offer, i.e. €62.60 per Vilmorin & Cie share.

Vilmorin & Cie's stock has been suspended since July 18, 2023, pending the implementation of the mandatory withdrawal.

Franck BERGER, Delegate CEO of Vilmorin & Cie, commented: "The success of the Simplified Public Tender Offer initiated by our reference Shareholder, Limagrain, concludes a rewarding thirty-year stock market adventure for Vilmorin & Cie. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our teams, I would like to thank all our Shareholders for their trust and commitment over all these years.”

1 Entity fully controlled by Société Coopérative Agricole Limagrain, acting in concert with other entities of Group Limagrain (Société Coopérative Agricole Limagrain, GLH and Sélia).

2 95.93% of the capital and 97.19% of the voting rights if the 7,318 treasury shares held by the Company are considered.

The percentages are presented on the basis of a capital comprising a total of 22,917,292 shares representing 38,675,126 theoretical voting rights (pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations).

Coming disclosures and events

Due to the forthcoming implementation of the mandatory withdrawal procedure, Vilmorin & Cie's regulated publications have been definitively suspended.

For any additional information

Anthony CARVALHO

Chief Financial Officer

Édouard ROCHE

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

e-mail : contact@diffusion.vilmorincie.com

www.vilmorincie.com

The 4th largest seed company in the world, pure play in its sector, Vilmorin & Cie creates,produces, and distributes vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements in a context of accelerating climatic, environmental, and demographic challenges.

Vilmorin & Cie is a historical expert in plant breeding, with around 6,000 varieties in its portfolio and several hundred new varieties marketed each year. It has become an international leader, offering all forms of agriculture, on all continents, the capacity to produce more and to produce better, while preserving the independence and freedom of choice of farmers and vegetable growers with regard to their other production factors.

Vilmorin & Cie relies on research and development for its ongoing growth, by investing more than 16% of its sales in R&D each year, and on the controlled internationalization of its business activities, in order to durably strengthen its competitive positions in the long term on structurally buoyant world markets.

True to its long-term vision of development, Vilmorin & Cie's strategy and performance are based on respect for the values shared with its parent company and reference Shareholder, the agricultural cooperative Limagrain: progress, perseverance, and cooperation.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and should not be considered as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and acceptance of the Offer may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not likely to be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Vilmorin & Cie declines all responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by any person.

Attachment