New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neonatal Monitoring: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476364/?utm_source=GNW

Neonatal monitoring medical technologies monitor newborn babies’ health and vital signs in the first few days or weeks of their life.



These technologies are used in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and other hospital settings or at home.



Some commonly used neonatal monitoring devices include electrocardiography (ECG) monitors, pulse oximetry monitors, temperature monitors, and respiratory monitors.



Such technologies monitor health changes caused by various stimuli in a baby’s environment and track development milestones.



Monitoring a newborn’s vitals and health is important as it enables early detection of health conditions that require immediate medical attention; tracks critically ill infants’ health and progress; and ensures the safe transition of the newborn from hospital to home.



Neonatal monitoring technologies can be minimally invasive, invasive, and noninvasive.



Though the current standard for neonatal monitoring is to use minimally invasive technologies, the industry is shifting to noninvasive technologies that offer several benefits, including increased comfort and reduced infection risk for the baby, less emotional stress for the parents, and ease of use for healthcare professionals.



This study highlights different noninvasive neonatal monitoring technologies.



It focuses on key noninvasive devices, including wearable and contactless devices in high demand for neonatal monitoring. The study examines factors that drive and restrain market growth.It also evaluates unmet market needs, key monitoring measures, examples of wearable and contactless devices, emerging technologies, and evaluation parameters for a novel device. The study highlights the clinical trial analysis of neonatal monitoring devices; political, economic, social, and technological (PEST) analysis; customer journey mapping; future technology outlook; and patent landscape.



In addition, it identifies significant growth opportunities for market participants.Key Questions This Study Answers:What is the market’s key unmet need?What are the key monitoring measures? Why is neonatal monitoring important?Which factors drive and restrain market growth?What are noninvasive wearable devices? Which technologies are emerging in this space?What are contactless devices? Which technologies are emerging in this space?What does the neonatal monitoring devices clinical trial analysis landscape look like?What does the PEST analysis, customer journey mapping, and future technology roadmap look like?What does the patent landscape look like?What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the neonatal monitoring space?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476364/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________