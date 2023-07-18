New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476363/?utm_source=GNW

This This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging targeted protein degradation (TPD) space.



TPD strategies enable treating various diseases not yet treatable via conventional approaches by attacking disease-causing proteins in a controlled manner, thus reducing the risk of side effects.



It is estimated that 80% of a cell’s proteome cannot be targeted via traditional approaches such as small molecule inhibitors, ASO, or monoclonal antibodies, which has led to the development of TPD approaches.



Indeed, TPD has advanced enormously in the last two decades, and PROTACs have emerged as the most common protein degrader researched until now.



As new technologies emerge, several types of protein degraders have been developed.Two main types exist: intracellular and extracellular degraders.



Until now, intracellular protein degraders have been the most extensively studied.



These degrade intracellular proteins by leveraging the ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation pathway, but an estimated 40% of genes encoding extracellular and membrane-associated proteins cannot be targeted by intracellular protein degraders, leading to the development of extracellular protein degradation.Increased private and public funding is an important factor driving the growth of targeted protein degradation technology.



This report includes an analysis of funding trends in the TPD space.This report discusses the different types of extracellular and intracellular protein degraders and R&D focus areas; it analyses the applicability of different degraders across various diseases and identifies their clinical translation and related key players.



Finally, The analyst has identified four growth opportunities for TPD that could potentially transform the market.Questions that this report seeks to answer include:1.What are the key drivers or challenges for TPD development?2.How do the private funding and partnership landscapes look for TPD?3.Who are the key industry participants developing targeted protein degraders?4.What are the R&D trends emerging across TPD that could further shape the development of protein degraders?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________