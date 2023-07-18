Kering: Appointment of Maureen Chiquet to the Board of Directors

English French

PRESS RELEASE



July 18, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF MAUREEN CHIQUET

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KERING

At its meeting of July 18, 2023, the Board of Directors, after consultation with the Nominations & Governance Committee, decided to coopt Maureen Chiquet as independent director for the remainder of Daniela Riccardi’s term of office (expiring on the date of the shareholder meeting approving the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025). She will join Kering’s Board of Directors in September 2023.

The cooptation of Maureen Chiquet will be subject to ratification by the shareholder meeting approving the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Maureen Chiquet, a US citizen, has more than 35 years' experience in the fashion and luxury goods sector, including nine years as Global CEO of Chanel.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said: "We are delighted to welcome Maureen Chiquet to Kering's Board of Directors. Her varied professional experience, her in-depth knowledge of our sector and her international background will be undeniable assets in enriching the diversity of our Board's profiles."

Biography

Maureen Chiquet became the first Global CEO of Chanel in 2007, elevating the house’s iconic brand and spearheading its worldwide expansion. After leaving Chanel in 2016, she authored a book, Beyond The Label: Women, Leadership and Success on Our Own Terms, which charts her career and unique perspective on women in leadership. She chairs the boards of Golden Goose and La Double J, is a Non-Executive Director of Canada Goose and of Credo, a clean beauty retailer, and works as a Senior Advisor for Permira. Previously, Maureen Chiquet sat on the board of Vivendi, and served as a Trustee of the Yale Corporation and The New York Academy of Art.

After graduating from Yale University with a degree in literature, Maureen Chiquet moved to Paris to begin her career in marketing at L’Oréal. She then pivoted to fashion, joining The Gap, and helping to launch and build the Old Navy brand. She was named president of Banana Republic before becoming COO and President of U.S operations of Chanel in 2003.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

